Red Meat Lovers Club to Host Largest 'Meating' in Club History

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Meat Lovers Club (RMLC), the private dining and business networking community known for its signature “Eat. Meat. Network. Give Back.” ethos, will host “The Secretary of Steak’s Big Meaty 50th Birthday” on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 7 p.m. at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus.The milestone celebration honors RMLC founder Evan Darnell’s 50th birthday and marks what organizers describe as the largest “meating” in the club’s history — a signature culinary and philanthropic gathering uniting many of RMLC’s favorite food establishments and charitable partners under one roof.The evening will feature premium steaks and curated bites from participating restaurants, with the culinary backbone led by the official chef of the Red Meat Lovers Club, SexzChef. An open bar experience will be provided by Potions In Motion Catering.Guests can expect elevated libations, live and silent auctions, and an epic raffle all designed to reflect the community-driven spirit that has defined the club since its South Florida launch in 2017. RMLC events are driven by its sponsors — known within the club as its “Partners in Prime” — whose continued support fuels both the culinary experiences and the philanthropic impact.Each ticket purchased will act as a vote, with auction proceeds divided among participating charities based on ticket allocations. Benefiting charities include Caring House, Cigars for Warriors, Helping Israel Fund, Impact 100 Palm Beach Men’s Club, Our Thanksgiving Day Food Drive, PinkBall, Play for Blake and Selfless Love Foundation.Participating restaurants include: 3 G’s Gourmet Deli (Delray Beach); Cafe Seville (Fort Lauderdale); EaThai (Boca Raton); Easy Meats (Boca Raton); Glazed & Fueled (Mobile); Matteo’s (Boca Raton); Papa’s Raw Bar (Lighthouse Point); Pig Sty BBQ (Boynton Beach); Prezzo (Boca Raton); Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar (Broward); and Windy City (Delray Beach). Additional restaurant partners will be announced.The event follows the recent successful launch of RMLC’s Las Vegas chapter, signaling continued national growth and strengthening the club’s cross-regional network of professionals and community leaders.“Fifty is just another milestone. The real celebration is what this community has built together,” said Darnell. “Our club thrives at the intersection of great steak, great company, and even greater purpose. From South Florida to Las Vegas, we’re proving that when you bring the right people to the same table, serious impact follows. We eat well. We give back. And we do it together — that’s the heart of RMLC. I’m looking forward to celebrating with the Steaksmen who helped build this movement.”Event: Red Meat Lovers Club Presents “The Secretary of Steak’s Big Meaty Birthday”Date: Monday, March 2, 2026Time: 7:00 PM – lateLocation: Boca Raton Innovation Campus, 5000 T-Rex Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Tickets are available via Eventbrite:About Red Meat Lovers ClubFounded by Evan Darnell, the Red Meat Lovers Club (RMLC) is a private dining and business networking club that brings together professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders through curated culinary experiences and charitable giving. Since 2017, RMLC has hosted monthly events nationwide and raised more than $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations through live and silent auctions, raffles, and community partnerships. Learn more at rmlclub.com.

