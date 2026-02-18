From Navy Service to Neighborhood Service: Lake Murray Veteran Launches Local Painting Business

Navy veteran Bo Evans launches That 1 Painter Lake Murray, bringing disciplined, service-driven residential painting to the greater Columbia area.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than a decade serving his country as a U.S. Navy Supply Corps officer, Bo Evans is continuing his commitment to service, but this time closer to home. He has opened That 1 Painter Lake Murray, a locally owned painting business serving homeowners and businesses throughout the Lake Murray and Columbia communities.

Evans spent 7 years in the Navy, where he led high-performing teams and managed complex operations around the world. Following his military service, he transitioned those leadership skills into entrepreneurship, opening That 1 Painter Lake Murray to provide reliable, high-quality painting services grounded in integrity and attention to detail.

“Service doesn’t stop when the uniform comes off,” Evans said. “After serving in the Navy, I wanted to continue serving in a way that put my family first and allowed me to invest directly in our local community. Choosing a proven franchise system gave me the structure, systems, and standards already in place so I could focus on leading people, serving homeowners, and building a strong business here at Lake Murray from day one.”

That 1 Painter Lake Murray serves the southeast side of Lake Murray and the greater Columbia area, offering residential and commercial painting services. Evans applies the same discipline and accountability developed in the military to every project, while emphasizing clear communication and respect for each client’s home.

Community involvement is a key focus of Evans’ work. In addition to running the business, he is active in mentoring youth and supporting others who are working to develop leadership and life skills. As a husband and father of three, Evans said building a business rooted in trust and long-term relationships was a natural extension of his values.

“Lake Murray is a special place, and being able to serve this community means a great deal to me,” he said. “This business is about more than paint. It’s about showing up, doing things the right way, and taking care of people.”

That 1 Painter Lake Murray is locally owned and operated and is part of the national That 1 Painter franchise network.

