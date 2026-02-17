Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique Opening March 7 in Reston, Virginia

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its expansion throughout the region with its newest store in Reston, Virginia.

The DMV-Founded Brand will Serve an All-Day Menu in Its Newest Location Near the Reston Town Center

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its expansion throughout the region with its newest store in Reston, Virginia. Located at 11900 Inspiration Street, just down the road from Reston Town Center, Toastique will open its doors on Saturday, March 7. The first 100 customers through the door on opening day (8am-5pm) will be treated to $50 in Toastique reward dollars (with a minimum of a $10 purchase). The day will also feature a DJ and other fun surprises as customers get a first bite of the modern cafe’s nutrition-packed offerings.Utilizing only responsibly sourced and the highest quality of ingredients, Toastique has become beloved for its nutrition-packed offerings and sleek design. The Reston store will mark the first in the city and provides close proximity to miles of trails and lakes, ideal for outdoor fitness enthusiasts. It will be owned and operated by local resident Sharon Barnhart and her son, Jake, who envision the space to be an ideal stop for those wanting to live a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a wholesome breakfast, leisurely brunch or just a quick lunch.With all items made in-house and a variety of both vegan and gluten-free options, customers of Toastique - Reston can look forward to a variety of gourmet toasts like Avocado Smash, PB Crunch and 3 Cheese Italian that are completely customizable. Handcrafted smoothies will also be available, blended in flavors including Purple Heart, Blue Mystique and Orange Crush while smoothie bowls add a little something extra, with the ability to mix in superfood ingredients. Toastique customers will also have the option to order cold-pressed juices, both bottled and fresh-poured right in the store, along with coffee creations like espresso and lattes. A grab-and-go menu will also be offered for those on a tight timeline or just wanting a little something extra for later.“We immediately fell in love with the Toastique concept: a menu that’s delicious and approachable while creating a space where everyone feels welcome,” said Sharon Barnhart. “The town of Reston is so vibrant with such a large focus on wellness which is why our restaurant will take a thoughtful approach to a variety of customers, no matter their dietary needs, to enjoy healthy, fresh foods.”In addition to the grand opening day festivities, customers at Toastique – Reston can take advantage of special offers including:Sunday 3/8 - Free drip coffee with any purchase $10+Monday 3/9 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all day (12oz)Tuesday 3/10 - Free Coffee/Espresso drink with any purchaseWednesday 3/11 - $6 smoothies all day (16oz)Toastique - Reston will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm daily. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/reston . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

