Guaca Go Brings Fresh, Better-For-You Game Day Eats to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for Spring Training 2026

Healthy, made-to-order guacamole and clean-ingredient snacks arrive at “America’s Busiest Ballpark”

Fans want food that’s fresh, flavorful, and doesn’t slow them down. We’re excited to bring guacamole made fresh every day to the ballpark.” — Carson Bennett, Co-Founder of Guaca Go

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guaca Go , the South Florida–based fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, customizable bowls and made-to-order guacamole using clean ingredients, is now an official food vendor at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (4751 Main Street, Jupiter) for the 2026 Spring Training season.Beginning Saturday, February 21, 2026, and running daily through March 22, 2026, Guaca Go will be on-site at every Spring Training game, offering fans a fresh, lighter alternative to traditional ballpark fare. Guaca Go carts will serve fresh-made guacamole and chips, prepared daily and made with real ingredients — no shortcuts. Depending on the game, one to two Guaca Go carts will be set up throughout the stadium.Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is widely known as “America’s Busiest Ballpark,” hosting two MLB teams for 30 games in 30 days during Spring Training. The state-of-the-art venue is also the only facility in the country to host two Minor League Baseball organizations, which together play 132 regular season home games annually — making it a hub for fans seeking both excitement and variety in game-day experiences.This marks Guaca Go’s first year partnering with the stadium, introducing a health-forward, fresh food option to one of Florida’s most active sports destinations, with hopes of becoming a long-term partner.“Move over chips and nachos — there’s a new player on the field 🥑,” said Carson Bennett, Co-Founder of Guaca Go. “Fans want food that’s fresh, flavorful, and doesn’t slow them down. We’re excited to bring guacamole made fresh every day to the ballpark.”Founded by married entrepreneurs Carson Bennett and Amber Bennett, Guaca Go began as a roadside guacamole stand in the Florida Keys before growing into a beloved Palm Beach County brand known for clean ingredients, customizable meals, and feel-good food. Today, Guaca Go operates brick-and-mortar locations in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Tequesta, with Royal Palm Beach slated to open in summer 2026.In addition to its restaurant locations, Guaca Go is well known throughout South Florida for its strong mobile catering presence at major sporting and cultural events. The brand regularly serves fans and guests at high-profile gatherings including the South Florida Fair, Wellington Equestrian Festival, Delray Beach Open, Cognizant Classic, the Miami Open, Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend, and now Spring Training games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. As demand continues to grow, Guaca Go is expanding as a multi-unit brand while remaining deeply rooted in its Florida origins, delivering fresh, better-for-you food wherever fans gather.About Guaca GoFounded in 2017, Guaca Go began as a South Florida catering and events concept built around one simple idea: guacamole should be made fresh daily and served as the star of the meal. After quickly gaining a loyal following, founders Carson Bennett and Amber Benjamin opened the brand’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2020. Guaca Go operates locations in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Tequesta, with Royal Palm Beach slated for later in the year. Known for its house-made guacamole, clean ingredients, and fully customizable bowls, the brand offers gluten-free, vegan, and seed-oil-free options — all delivered with fast service and a fun, Florida-inspired vibe. To view the full menu or order online, visit www.guacago.com and follow along on Instagram at @guacago.

