Reader Views Announces Winners of the 2025 Literary Awards

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Reader Views Literary Awards, recognizing outstanding books from independent, small press, university press, and self-published authors across a wide range of genres.

Established in 2005, the Reader Views Literary Awards are designed to provide meaningful recognition to independent authors through a structured editorial evaluation process. Each entry receives a professional review and is assessed using Reader Views’ established 20-point scoring system, ensuring thoughtful and consistent evaluation.

This year’s program attracted a strong and diverse field of submissions across Fiction, Non-Fiction, Children’s, Young Adult, Poetry, Graphic Novel, and sponsored award categories. After months of review and final judging, the following books have been named Grand Prize winners. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Grand Prize honors include cash awards.

2025 Grand Prize Winners in Fiction:

Gold: Wednesday Night Whites by Marci Lin Melvin
Silver: Simpleman by Michael Scott Curnes
Bronze: Gone to Where by Michelle J. Choi

2025 Grand Prize Winners in Non-Fiction:

Gold: Out of Gaza by Katharina Galor
Silver: The Great Christmas Boycott of 1906 by Scott Seligman
Bronze: Raising Future Adults by David Krasky

A complete list of category winners, finalists, and sponsored award recipients is available at: https://readerviews.com/literaryawards/winners/

“Each year, we are impressed by the quality and range of books submitted,” said Sheri Hoyte and Susan Violante, Managing Editors of Reader Views. “The 2025 winners reflect the strength and creativity within independent publishing, and we are honored to recognize their work.”

About Reader Views

Reader Views is an independent book review and author publicity platform dedicated to spotlighting quality books from independent and small-press authors. Founded in 2005, Reader Views provides professional editorial reviews, author interviews, a literary podcast, and industry-focused promotional services.

