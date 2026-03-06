Peralta Associates and Defense Expands Security, Executive Protection, and Investigative Services to Austin, Texas

Armed Security

Peralta Defense is now offering professional armed and unarmed security services in Austin and its surrounding areas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Associates and Defense, a nationally respected security and risk management firm, has officially expanded its operations into Austin, Texas and the surrounding Central Texas region, bringing advanced security services, executive protection, and professional investigative solutions to one of the nation’s fastest-growing metropolitan markets.As Austin continues to thrive as a hub for technology companies, government agencies, corporate headquarters, and high-net-worth individuals, the need for elevated, professional protection services has grown significantly. Peralta Associates and Defense now provides comprehensive security services in Austin, TX, designed to meet the demands of corporate leaders, public officials, private enterprises, and growing residential communities.The firm’s Austin-area services include, armed and unarmed security guards, mobile patrol security services, executive protection in Austin, corporate and VIP protection details, private investigative services, workplace investigations, background investigations, firewatch services, construction site security, surveillance system integration and drone monitoring.In addition to traditional security guard services, Peralta Associates and Defense offers discreet, professional executive protection services in Austin, providing close protection for executives, public figures, attorneys, and high-profile individuals. Protection strategies are customized based on threat assessments, travel risk analysis, and situational planning.The firm also delivers licensed private investigative services in Austin, supporting businesses and individuals with internal investigations, due diligence, compliance inquiries, and sensitive fact-finding operations. These services are structured to ensure confidentiality, legal compliance, and thorough documentation.“Our expansion into Austin reflects the evolving security landscape in Central Texas,” said Eddie Peralta, CEO of Peralta Associates and Defense. “From corporate campuses to executive travel protection, our mission is to provide structured, professional security and investigative services that prioritize discretion, accountability, and proactive risk mitigation.”Peralta Associates and Defense operates under a disciplined leadership model rooted in law enforcement and military experience. The company’s layered approach integrates trained personnel with advanced reporting systems, surveillance technology, and operational planning to ensure consistent performance and measurable results.Security coverage is now available throughout, Downtown Austin, the Domain, West Lake Hills, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Greater Travis and Williamson Counties.Organizations and individuals seeking trusted Austin security guard services, executive protection, or investigative support can request a customized security assessment designed to address specific operational, personal, or corporate risk concerns.As Austin continues to expand as a national technology and business center, Peralta Associates and Defense is positioned to deliver professional, high-level protection solutions across Central Texas.For more information about security services in Austin, TX, executive protection, or investigative services, contact Peralta Associates and Defense at (888) 719-5378 or visit www.peraltadefense.com to schedule a confidential consultation.

