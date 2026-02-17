IMAGIN.studio partners with UnameIT to bring more visual impact to car sales

IMAGIN.studio’s copyright-free AI imagery addresses the challenge of creating visually compelling automotive visuals at scale

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMAGIN.studio has partnered with UnameIT to address a long-standing challenge in automotive retail: creating compelling visuals that create an emotional connection and move car buyers from interest to purchase.

UnameIT’s software already automates the entire automotive customer lifecycle, from first online interaction to lead management, sales, aftersales and long-term retention. But a critical moment kept surfacing across dealer networks: when customers received offers or follow-ups without visuals, engagement dropped.

This is where IMAGIN.studio, the fully scalable visual content engine for automotive retail, integrates directly into UnameIT’s workflows to automatically generate high-quality, brand-accurate vehicle visuals at the exact moments they matter most. It turns text-only touchpoints into visual experiences that increase engagement and accelerate purchase decisions.

Solving the ‘Invisible Car’ Problem

UnameIT works primarily with large dealership groups, OEMs and importers across the Benelux and Germany, where the vast majority of the dealerships in the Netherlands rely on its platform. Its tools automate marketing campaigns, lead management, sales workflows, service booking and aftersales processes and communication, all connected directly with dealers and automotive brands.

However, as sales processes became more automated, customers were often being asked to make decisions about cars they couldn’t visually re-experience.

Michiel Borst, Chief Commercial Officer at UnameIT said: “In the automotive industry, seeing the car again matters. A configuration described in text is easy to forget, but one you can see stays with you. That mental replay drives likability, confidence and ultimately conversion. With traditional offers, customers might receive a list of options and a price, but without images, the emotional impact is missing. They don’t see their car again, and that’s where deals quietly lose momentum.”

By integrating IMAGIN.studio’s AI imagery into its platform, UnameIT enables dealers to automatically generate high-quality, brand-accurate visuals of the exact vehicle configuration a customer is considering. These visuals can be used across offers, retargeting campaigns, follow-ups and aftersales communication. The result is a more human sales experience within a fully automated system.

“IMAGIN.studio’s AI imagery platform gives our dealers a visual layer that directly supports sales performance. Customers respond differently when they can see the car again. It sticks in their mind,” Borst added.

Turning automation into emotion

UnameIT’s platform already orchestrates moments such as booking test drives, purchasing vehicles and planning maintenance visits based on customer behaviour. Adding AI-generated imagery transforms those moments from functional to memorable.

“Automation shouldn’t feel cold,” said Martijn Versteegen, CEO of IMAGIN.studio. “It should amplify emotion, not remove it. Together with UnameIT, we’re helping dealers combine operational efficiency with visual storytelling, at scale. This partnership shows how AI imagery can directly influence sales outcomes. When customers repeatedly see the car they want, exactly as configured, the decision feels easier and more personal.”

About UnameIT:

UnameIT is a leading automotive retail technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that connects and streamlines all core dealership processes - from lead management and sales to delivery and aftersales. Built specifically for the automotive industry, UnameIT helps dealer groups, universal car companies and OEM partners work faster, smarter, and more data-driven through a single source of truth.

UnameIT is the market leader in the Netherlands, operates across the Benelux and Germany and is expanding to other markets. With a strong focus on innovation, automation, and user experience, UnameIT enables automotive retailers to scale efficiently while delivering better customer experiences. For more information, visit www.uname-it.com



About IMAGIN.studio:

Autotech SaaS company IMAGIN.studio is the world’s leading platform designed to elevate the automotive retail experience through its real-time image API, providing services in 100+ countries. It generates consistent, high-quality visuals for every model, in every color, in every angle - providing the crystal-clear imagery that builds consumer confidence and boosts conversions.

The platform leverages sophisticated AI within a fully compliant framework, ensuring no copyright infringement. This process ensures every image is 100% commercially safe for any use. Unlike a static library, IMAGIN.studio creates each visual on the fly, ensuring the imagery is always current and perfectly on-brand.

https://www.imaginstudio.com/

