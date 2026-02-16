Dave Schultz Hosts The Hole In One Show: Desert Series on Arizona’s Family Sports

The Hole In One Show: Desert Series

Airing this Sunday at 5:00 p.m. MT, leading into Phoenix Suns Gametime

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anticipation is building for the upcoming episode of The Hole In One Show: Desert Series, airing Sunday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. MT on Arizona’s Family Sports, immediately preceding Phoenix Suns Gametime, with a late-night encore at 11:00 p.m. MT.Filmed at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, this episode continues the show’s eighth season and its first produced in Arizona following seven successful seasons filmed in North Dakota. Since its inception, The Hole In One Show has raised more than $130,000 for charity, combining competition, community impact, and charitable giving in a distinctive televised format.Hosted by former PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour professional Dave Schultz, the episode features amateur golfers stepping onto the tee to compete for prizes while playing on behalf of nonprofit organizations they personally selected. Schultz's co-host this week is Grass Clippings Founder, Jimmy Hoselton, adding exclusive insight to the venue and competition.“This has been so much fun to bring this show to Arizona audiences, and to do it at Grass Clippings,” Schultz said. “The setting for the last two shows of the season is incredible as it's at night and the setting sun gives us a special backdrop. This along with the amateurs getting their shots on TV, and for their favorite charities, sets the stage for an awesome finish here in the inaugural Desert Series.”A special contestant joins the show this week. Representing title sponsor Bell Bank is Gerald Deetz, SVP and Arizona Director of Business Development at Bell Bank, underscoring the financial institution’s continued commitment to supporting community causes through sport. Bell Bank has been part of The Hole In One Show from the beginning and serves as the Title Sponsor of the Desert Series.The February 22 episode features golfers representing the following nonprofit organizations:- 100 Club of Arizona- Phoenix Children’s Hospital- Boys & Girls Club of Arizona- Arizona Humane Society- Animal Rescue League of Des Moines, Iowa- Central Cass Golf Team- Cactus & Pine Golf Course Superintendents AssociationEach golfer competes under pressure for charitable dollars, with the closest shot earning $1,000 for their chosen cause thanks to the Bell Bank Pay it Forward initiative. Throughout the season, contestants also pursue advancement to the Desert Series Championship Show.Viewers can also look ahead to the Desert Series Championship Show, airing Sunday, March 1, featuring winners from all Desert Series episodes, excluding the Junior show, along with Dakota Series Season 6 Champion Travis Weiber. The championship event connects the show’s North Dakota roots with its Arizona expansion in a high-stakes finale where one player will get two shots at 1-MILLION DOLLARS!The Hole In One Show: Desert Series premiered January 4 on Arizona’s Family Sports and marks the show’s continued growth into new markets while maintaining its core mission of spotlighting everyday golfers competing for something greater than themselves.New episodes air Sundays at 5:00 p.m. MT, leading into Phoenix Suns coverage, with a late-night encore at 11:00 p.m. MT.To learn more, qualify to appear on the show, or watch episodes following their broadcast, visit theholeinoneshow.com or the show’s YouTube channel . For behind-the-scenes content and updates, follow @thehioshow on Instagram.For press inquiries or media appearances with Dave Schultz, please contact:Ashley Kedra at hello@kedraco.com

