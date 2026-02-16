Knowledge Networks to Lead Responsible AI Dialogue at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Knowledge Networks Trust in AI Navigating Ethics & Policy

Knowledge Networks leads responsible AI dialogue at India AI Impact Summit 2026, joins global policy panel and launches ERAI Fellowship in New Delhi.

Platforms like this (India AI Impact Summit) summit are essential to ensuring that AI progress remains responsible, inclusive, and aligned with societal values” — Sanjay Puri

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks will play a pivotal role at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, taking place from 16–20 February at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Recognized as one of the largest global gatherings focused on responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence, the summit will convene leading policymakers, researchers, industry pioneers, and governance experts to shape the future of AI innovation, ethics, and regulation.As part of its participation, Knowledge Networks will contribute to high-level conversations that bridge policy, enterprise, and ethical AI deployment. The summit provides a global platform for advancing dialogue on accountability, transparency, and trust—principles that are central to Knowledge Networks’ mission.Commenting on the significance of the event, Sanjay Puri , Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks, said:“The India AI Impact Summit 2026 comes at a defining moment for artificial intelligence globally. As nations and enterprises accelerate AI adoption, the conversation must move beyond innovation alone to governance, ethics, and trust. Platforms like this summit are essential to ensuring that AI progress remains responsible, inclusive, and aligned with societal values.”On 18 February, Knowledge Networks will feature prominently in the panel discussion titled “Trust in AI: Navigating Ethics and Policy," scheduled at Hall 4, Conference 2. The session will bring together distinguished global leaders, including Brando Benifei, Member of the European Parliament; Vinesh Sukumar, Vice President & Head of GenAI, Sensing AI at Qualcomm; Daniel Dobos, Research Director at Swisscom; and Sanjay Puri. The discussion will explore regulatory frameworks, enterprise AI responsibility, global policy alignment, and strategies to strengthen public trust in AI systems.In addition, Knowledge Networks will officially launch the ERAI Fellowship (Ethics & Responsible AI) on 18 February at Conference Hall 2, Bharat Mandapam. The fully online executive program is designed to equip journalists and media leaders with strategic AI literacy, ethical reporting frameworks, and insights into global AI governance. By strengthening media capacity around accountability, bias, and responsible journalism, the ERAI Fellowship aims to reinforce public trust and promote informed AI discourse worldwide.Through its active participation in the summit, Knowledge Networks continues to advance its commitment to building a collaborative global ecosystem where AI innovation is matched by responsibility, ethics, and meaningful societal impact.Come meet us at Hall 4 booth 4F.24.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks is a U.S.-headquartered organization committed to making artificial intelligence accessible, ethical, and impactful for all. We support organizations and global communities in navigating the opportunities and challenges of AI through education, dialogue, and responsible advocacy. As a global connector, the organization brings together governments, businesses, journalists, and civil society to address the most pressing issues surrounding emerging technologies—promoting responsible governance, ethical use, and informed decision-making across borders. Through initiatives such as RegulatingAI, CAIO Connect, the AI Policy Chatbot, ERAI Fellowship, AI Speakers Bureau (AISB), Universal AI Awards, and Moonshots, the company engages policymakers, executives, journalists, founders, and investors at scale.

