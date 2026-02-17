Evans Leak Detection and Slab Leak Repair Highlights Non-Intrusive Service Options in Orange County

Evans Leak Detection and Slab Leak Repair

Orange County Based Slab Leak Repair Company Announces Specialized Re-Route and Pass-Through Solutions to Eliminate Foundation Jackhammering

Most homeowners expect jackhammers and dust. They are delighted to learn we can fix leaks via non-invasive re-routes with transparent, flat-rate pricing.” — Ron Hoffmeyer

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evans Leak Detection and Slab Leak Repair —a leader in specialized plumbing diagnostics and slab leak repair in Orange County —is highlighting its expanded range of non-intrusive repair options for homeowners across Orange County, Riverside , and South Los Angeles. Owner Ron Hoffmeyer and his team are focusing on advanced re-route and pass-through techniques designed to preserve the structural integrity of residential properties while solving complex under-slab failures.A slab leak can be a silent threat to a home's foundation, often remaining undetected until significant water damage or high utility bills occur. Traditionally, repair methods involved invasive "direct access," which requires breaking through the concrete slab with jackhammers. For years, Evans Leak Detection has been quietly shifting the industry standard by prioritizing methods that bypass the foundation entirely, saving homeowners from the mess, noise, and potential secondary damage associated with traditional excavation. However, many Orange County homeowners are still unaware of these lesser-known, yet preferred slab leak repair options.Comparative Repair Strategies for Southern California HomeownersThe company offers several distinct pathways for repair, depending on the age of the home and the configuration of the plumbing system:Re-Route Solutions for Slab LeaksOnce the source is identified, technicians create a plan to bypass the compromised line. This involves running a new pipe through the attic, crawl space, or toward a nearby manifold, causing only minimal drywall disruption. Technicians discuss all available paths with the homeowner before permanently eliminating the leaking underground section from the system. This ensures all fixtures return to full functionality without any further risk of under-slab leakage.Pass-Through Technique for Slab LeaksKnown as the least invasive option, the pass-through method involves cutting the leaking pipe at its entrance and exit points. A smaller diameter PEX pipe is then threaded through the existing line and reconnected at both ends. Because the access points are often hidden under sinks or vanities, drywall damage is frequently nonexistent. While this can slightly reduce flow rate, it is often unnoticeable on larger pipes and offers a fast, clean resolution.Epoxy Lining for Slab LeaksEpoxy involves coating the interior of a pipe with resin to seal pinholes. While effective for vertical pipes, it can pool in horizontal slab lines, potentially leading to uneven coverage. Consequently, Evans Leak Detection typically reserves this method for specific scenarios, such as kitchen islands, where rerouting is physically impossible and floor removal must be avoided.Evans Leak Detection & Slab Leak Repair offers a flat-rate pricing model to ensure transparency. The company also specializes in slab leak prevention, utilizing smart technology like Flo by Moen to monitor plumbing systems 24/7. This proactive approach allows for the earliest possible detection of pinhole leaks before they escalate into foundation-threatening emergencies."Most Orange County homeowners are braced for a nightmare of jackhammers and dust when they hear 'slab leak,' so they are beyond relieved to learn we can often fix the issue through a simple re-route or pass-through," says Ron Hoffmeyer. "When you pair those non-invasive options with our transparent flat-rate pricing, the stress just evaporates. They realize they can protect their home's foundation without breaking their budget or their floors."Serving Southern California Since 1998With decades of experience, Evans Leak Detection and Slab Leak Repair has built a reputation for punctuality, cleanliness, and technical mastery. Serving Orange County, Riverside, and South LA, the company remains available 24/7 for emergency response. As a fully insured and licensed company, they provide a level of personal accountability and specialized equipment that general plumbing firms often cannot match.About Evans Leak Detection and Slab Leak RepairEvans Leak Detection and Slab Leak Repair is based in Orange County, also serving LA and Riverside counties as well. Led by Ron Hoffmeyer, the company provides expert slab leak detection, non-invasive repairs, and whole-house repiping services. Known for their flat-rate pricing and commitment to "leak detection without destruction," they serve residential and commercial clients across the greater Southern California region. The company continues to demonstrate great customer service and quality work, as seen in positive reviews.

