Charlotte Metro Painting Team Brings 'Paint It Forward' Project to Asheville Family Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Volunteer-led effort helps restore a home damaged by historic storm.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The That 1 Painter Charlotte Metro team recently traveled to Asheville, North Carolina, to complete a Paint It Forward project for a local family whose home sustained significant damage during Hurricane Helene.

The family, whose home was severely damaged by two falling trees while the family was asleep inside, was nominated through That 1 Painter’s national Paint It Forward initiative, which provides free painting services to individuals and families facing hardship. The water damage came from rain getting inside the gaping areas of the home. They were left with the obvious financial burden of essentially a full home restoration. Like many other western North Carolina residents, Hurricane Helene’s destruction left many residents navigating long recovery timelines and costly repairs.

The Charlotte Metro team donated labor and materials to refresh key exterior areas of the home, including replacing damaged siding and painting the entire exterior. The local Home Depot also donated outdoor furniture, helping create a safer, more welcoming space as the family continues to rebuild. Influencers Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre, stars of Love is Blind Season 6, volunteered alongside the painting team to ensure the home was ready for the family’s next chapter.

"Being a Christian family, we often talk about the moments in life the Lord makes his presence known. We call them ‘God Moments’," said the homeowner. “That day felt like a ‘God Moment’."

Paint It Forward is That 1 Painter’s annual community giveback program, uniting franchise teams nationwide to complete large-scale service projects in a single week each year. The initiative supports families, nonprofits, and small businesses through donated painting services, often in response to unexpected hardship or community need.

The Asheville family was selected by the Charlotte Metro team after learning about the extent of storm damage and the long road ahead the family faced in completing repairs on their own.

"We've never wanted to just be a business in the community. We want to be a business for the community,” said Dylan Rhodes of That 1 Painter Charlotte Metro. “I'm so grateful we get to help out this amazing family and community.”

The project was completed over several days and included surface preparation, repairs, and a full repaint of affected areas.

About That 1 Painter Charlotte Metro

That 1 Painter Charlotte Metro is a locally operated painting company serving Charlotte and surrounding communities. The team provides residential and commercial painting services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, and deck staining, with a focus on craftsmanship, reliability, and community involvement. Learn more at https://that1painter.com/charlotte-metro/.

About Paint It Forward

Paint It Forward is That 1 Painter’s annual charitable initiative, founded by CEO Steven Montgomery, through which franchisees donate complete painting projects to families and organizations in need. As the Paint It Forward initiative continues to grow, nominations are now open for 2026 projects, inviting communities nationwide to help identify local spaces and neighbors in need.

