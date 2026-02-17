ATI Restoration Appoints Brandon Donatelli as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran revenue executive to lead enterprise-wide sales strategy and revenue growth

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATI Restoration, one of the nation’s largest and most diversified property restoration companies, today announced the appointment of Brandon Donatelli as Chief Revenue Officer. Donatelli brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the role, with a proven track record of building revenue platforms across the restoration, insurance, and technology industries.In his new executive role, Donatelli will oversee ATI Restoration’s enterprise revenue strategy and lead sales functions across residential, commercial, carrier, and national accounts. His appointment comes as the company continues to scale its operations and enhance its service offerings for customers recovering from property damage.Ryan Moore, Chief Executive Officer of ATI Restoration, emphasized the strategic importance of this hire. “I’m thrilled about the leadership and expertise Brandon brings to ATI. His proven ability to drive results while fostering a collaborative and innovative team environment aligns perfectly with our values and positions us for a strong future.”Donatelli joins ATI Restoration with a wealth of experience in executive leadership at scaled, high-growth companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at HOMEE, Inc., and previously held a global leadership role at Matterport. His background also includes senior leadership within the restoration sector, providing him with direct insight into the nuances of both residential and commercial markets.Uniquely qualified for the industry, Donatelli began his career as a firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and holds multiple IICRC certifications. This foundational experience in emergency response, combined with his expertise in enterprise sales leadership, gives him a practical understanding of the critical needs customers face following disaster events.About ATI RestorationATI Restoration improves the lives of its customers by helping them recover from property damage. The company serves both residential and commercial customers primarily in the wake of water, fire, or other environmental damage, and differentiates itself through its end-to-end restoration offerings that span everything from initial disaster mitigation to final reconstruction. Founded in 1989, ATI has grown to become one of the largest restoration companies in the U.S.

