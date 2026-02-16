CE:  Planning for LRT rail system should be viewed as part of Macao’s overall, long-term development

MACAU, February 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today called on all sectors of society to share their views regarding the development strategy for the Macao Light Rapid Transit (LRT) rail system, and to do so from the perspective of Macao’s overall and long-term development.

Mr Sam talked to reporters after visiting the Chinese New Year Market at Tap Seac Square this afternoon.

The Government attaches great importance to the planning for the further development of the LRT, and is currently collecting opinions from the public about the project, said Mr Sam. Following a decision made at an Executive Council meeting to consult the public on new LRT routes, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, and his team have been using a variety of channels to gather wide-ranging views from society.

Mr Sam emphasised that the LRT development road map put forward by the Government primarily related to Macao’s future sustainable development. The overall direction of the plan was developed by consultants through research and analysis of Macao’s actual conditions, and the preliminary-planning phase is now being opened to consultation among the public.

The Government understood that any large-scale infrastructure project, with extensive coverage and a long construction period, would inevitably attract a variety of views across society. That was precisely why an open consultation process was essential to pool collective wisdom. Most importantly, Mr Sam urged all stakeholders to consider the proposals from the standpoint of Macao’s long-term and overall development, and actively contribute their opinions. Such opinions will serve as key reference material for refining the next phase of LRT planning.

In the afternoon, the Chief Executive visited the Chinese New Year Market at Tap Seac Square in Macao, and the Fireworks and Firecrackers Zones at Taipa. During his visits, Mr Sam warmly conversed with stall operators and greeted many residents and visitors, celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Horse amid a joyous and harmonious festive atmosphere.

While at the market, the Chief Executive and his wife toured multiple stalls, admiring floral arrangements and unique festive items, and purchased items that attracted their interest. During the visit, Mr Sam had cordial conversations with stallholders, enquiring about their business operations and sales performance, and repeatedly expressing good wishes for their booming trade and prosperity.

A young vendor explained to the Chief Executive the design features and creative concepts behind their own festive products. Mr Sam commended the young person’s creativity and proactive approach to sales, noting that innovation is key to successful enterprise, and that effective promotion and brand-building are equally important. He encouraged young people to maintain an enterprising spirit, keep trying new ideas, and contribute to Macao’s future development.

Later, Mr Sam and his spouse proceeded to the Fireworks and Firecracker Zones at Taipa, where they received a briefing on the site’s operational status during its first day of service. Mr Sam extended New Year greetings to the firework-stall operators, learned about the types of firework and safety measures in place, and expressed hope that, building on a successful opening day, the coming days would see steady visitor flows and thriving business.

The Chief Executive also personally experienced the fun of setting off firecrackers and fireworks rockets, and took the opportunity to extend his good wishes, expressing the hope that the great motherland would gallop ahead with strength; that the Macao Special Administrative Region would achieve swift success; and that all residents would enjoy a blessed, healthy, and prosperous Year of the Horse.