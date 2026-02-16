Maryland Cash Home Buyers Founder Selected as Expertise Verified Contributor by Real Estate Bees

Image by Maryland Cash Home Buyers: Official Press Relese Logo Image provided by Real Estate Bees. Justin Mitchell, founder of Maryland Cash Home Buyers, selected as an Expertise Verified contributor through the Real Estate Bees Expert Contributor Program.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Mitchell, founder of Maryland Cash Home Buyers (MCHB), has been selected as an Expertise Verified contributor through the Real Estate Bees Expert Contributor Program. According to Real Estate Bees' published editorial materials, the "Expertise Verified" trust badge indicates that the author's qualified industry expertise and first-hand experience were verified during the program's onboarding process.Real Estate Bees is a real estate industry platform whose editorial team reviews contributor qualifications before publication under the "Expertise Verified" designation.Mitchell's first published contribution, "BRRRR vs Flip: Full Comparison," provides educational analysis of two common real estate investment strategies for industry professionals. Understanding these strategies from the inside is what allows MCHB to explain cash offers to Maryland homeowners using an open-book method — showing the after-repair value, estimated repairs, holding costs, and closing costs that shape every number."Understanding the investment side of pricing isn't just about buying properties," Mitchell said. "It's what makes our Fair Offer Promise possible. When a homeowner asks how we arrived at our offer, we can show them exactly how the math works."In addition to the Expert Contributor Program, Mitchell serves as a Strategic Home Sale Options & As-Is Solutions Advisor through the Real Estate Bees Exclusive Publicity Program. In this role, Mitchell provides journalist-ready commentary on Maryland home sale scenarios, including probate and inherited property sales, pre-foreclosure timelines, as-is property solutions, and comparisons between cash offers and traditional listings.MCHB's service model is built on three commitments. The Fair Offer Promise™ is an open-book valuation approach that walks homeowners through every line of the offer calculation. The Maryland Seller Bill of Rights™ is a written ethics standard covering pricing transparency, zero hidden fees, and no-pressure advisory options. The MCHB Dual-Path Solution™ gives every homeowner the choice between a direct cash offer or a licensed Realtorconsultation reviewed by Debbi Rivero, Licensed Maryland REALTOR(License #320362).Full details about this selection and MCHB's approach are available at: https://marylandcashhomebuyers.com/press-releases/real-estate-bees-verified -expert-contributor/MCHB serves homeowners across Maryland, with priority service in Baltimore City and County, Anne Arundel, Howard, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, Washington, and Carroll counties:Information about MCHB's offer methodology and ethics standards:About Maryland Cash Home BuyersMaryland Cash Home Buyers (MCHB) is a Maryland-based home buying company providing off-market solutions for homeowners and estates across the state, with priority service in Baltimore City/County, Anne Arundel, Howard, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, Washington, and Carroll counties. MCHB's Dual-Path Solution™ offers either a direct cash offer or a Realtorconsultation, with a transparency-first valuation approach through its Fair Offer Promise™. Reviewed for general real estate content accuracy by Debbi Rivero, a licensed Maryland Realtor(#320362), serving in an advisory capacity.Operated by: Charis Consulting Solutions, LLC; certain transactions funded or supported by Rivero Dreams, LLCTrust signals (as of December 2025): BBB A- Rating · Google 5.0★ (10 reviews) · Facebook 100% Recommendation Rate (18 reviews)Author: Justin Mitchell is the founder of Maryland Cash Home Buyers (MCHB) and principal of Charis Consulting Solutions, LLC.

