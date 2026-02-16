Health Partners International Canada Marks the 4th Year of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Announces Renewed Appeal for Humanitarian Medical Support

Our partners on the ground report critical shortages of essential medicines and we cannot stop sending life-saving medical aid and supplies to the desperate people in Ukraine.” — Lois Brown, President

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the conflict in Ukraine enters its fourth year, Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) is renewing its call for donations to sustain the delivery of life-saving medicines and medical supplies to hospitals and clinics across the country. An official appeal will be launched February 24 at an Open House marking the 4th year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.What: Health Partners International of Canada marks the beginning of the 4th year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a renewed appeal for humanitarian supportWhen: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Official remarks: 2:00 p.m.Where: Health Partners International Canada Distribution Centre | 2907 Portland Drive, Oakville ON L6H 5S4Who: Local Canadian Ukrainian Diaspora & Humanitarian Supporters | HPIC OfficialsFormat: Casual drop in | no RSVP needed | Light Refreshments served | Media invitedSince the onset of the war in 2022, HPIC has worked closely with trusted partners in Ukraine to provide essential treatments for patients affected by ongoing violence and displacement. Over the past three years, HPIC has shipped more than $27 million in medicine and wound-care supplies to Ukraine, including antibiotics, pain relief, and emergency care products for trauma and chronic conditions.“Three years ago, when HPIC put out the call to our partners for medical aid for Ukraine, we were overwhelmed by the generosity of the local pharmaceutical industry, community organizations and individuals who all stepped up to help,” said Lois Brown, President of Health Partners International Canada.“Today, Ukrainian health facilities continue to face immense pressure,” added Lois Brown. “Our partners on the ground report critical shortages of essential medicines and we cannot stop sending life-saving medical aid and supplies to the desperate people in Ukraine. Every donation we receive helps ensure that doctors and nurses can continue treating those in urgent need.”HPIC’s emergency response efforts in Ukraine are part of its broader humanitarian mission to improve access to medicine in crisis-affected regions worldwide.About Health Partners International Canada (HPIC)Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) is a non-profit humanitarian charity dedicated to increasing access to medicine and restoring health and hope to vulnerable communities. As the only organization of its kind in Canada, HPIC serves as the charity of choice for gift-in-kind donations from Canada’s pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.Through its programs, HPIC equips volunteers, medical mission teams, and humanitarian organizations with Humanitarian Medical Kits (HMKs) and delivers large-scale provisions of medicines and medical supplies to areas in need. Working alongside a trusted network of Canadian and global implementing partners, HPIC provides medical relief, emergency response, and healthcare capacity building in vulnerable communities worldwide.Since 1990, HPIC has delivered $750 million worth of medicine, restoring health and hope for over 35 million people across 130 countries.To donate to the 2026 Humanitarian Appeal for Ukraine, please visit www.hpicanada.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.