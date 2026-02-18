E&E Industries to Host Hands-On Demonstration of New CLARK Renegade Forklift in San Diego

The new CLARK Renegade S25XE crossover forklift, featuring lithium-ion power and rugged design for mixed indoor/outdoor operations, available now through E&E Industries in San Diego.

E&E Industries hosts free test drive event for the new CLARK Renegade crossover forklift on March 11, 2026, with $500 purchase credit offer for attendees.

This event offers San Diego-area businesses the opportunity to evaluate the model firsthand and explore its potential for their operations.” — Fernando Harris, President, E&E Industries

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E&E Industries , the exclusive CLARK Material Handling distributor in San Diego, has acquired the new CLARK Renegade forklift and will host a demonstration event for local operations professionals.The "Renegade Showcase: Live Test Drive & Demo Event" allows attendees to operate the Renegade in real-world conditions. The model is designed as a crossover forklift for mixed indoor/outdoor use, combining lithium-ion electric power with performance suitable for demanding environments, including zero emissions, rapid charging, and extended runtime.Attendees who test drive the Renegade at the event and subsequently purchase one will receive a $500 credit toward their purchase. This offer is available for a limited time and expires March 31, 2026.The event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at E&E Industries' facility located at 4931 Market St., San Diego. Participants can test the Renegade S25XE, and participate in the demonstration of its ground clearance, grade-climbing capability, and performance across indoor and outdoor settings."The Renegade provides electric advantages alongside strong performance in varied conditions," said Fernando Harris, president of E&E Industries. "This event offers San Diego-area businesses the opportunity to evaluate the model firsthand and explore its potential for their operations."Key features of the Renegade include:- More than 6 inches of ground clearance and 27% grade-climbing capability for varied terrains- Lithium-ion technology offering zero emissions, rapid charging, and extended runtime- Operator safety features and ergonomic design to support comfort and efficiencyThe event is free and open to qualified operations professionals. Refreshments will be provided, and E&E specialists will be available for questions. Space is limited. To RSVP, call (619) 262-8693, email contact@e-eindustries.com, or visit www.e-eindustries.com/contact About E&E IndustriesFor San Diego businesses seeking dependable forklifts backed by award-winning expertise, E&E Industries delivers unmatched service and responsiveness. Named CLARK Material Handling’s New Dealer of the Year, E&E Industries is a locally owned and operated, certified veteran-owned small business and the premier material handling and facilities maintenance services company serving San Diego County. With customized solutions to boost local business efficiency, E&E Industries has successfully served a wide array of clients from small businesses to large corporations and has a distinguished history of supporting the U.S. military. Deeply engaged in the community, it is a member of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce, Bonita Optimist Foundation and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Contact E&E Industries at contact@e-eindustries.com or visit www.e-eindustries.com to learn how E&E Industries can enhance your operations.

