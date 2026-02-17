Olymp BPO Expands Human Resources Solutions With Native English Staffing in CET Timezone

Olymp BPO: Providing high quality staffing solutions and native level English support from our operations center in Prishtina, Kosovo.

Boost your operational capacity with native level English support. Olymp BPO offers 24/7 staffing solutions at a flat rate of 10 Euros per hour.

Our Train the Trainer model ensures that our native level English teams in Prishtina act as a seamless extension of our partners, providing high quality support at a competitive hourly rates.” — Managing Director at Olymp BPO

PRISHTINA, KOSOVO, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olymp BPO , a premier provider of high quality business process outsourcing based in Prishtina, today announced the launch of its strategic partnership program designed to help organizations scale their operational capacity. By offering native level English support from the CET timezone, Olymp BPO provides solutions for companies looking to manage overflow or after hours shifts without compromising on service standards.In an era where consistent customer experience is a primary differentiator, Olymp BPO introduces an innovative "Train the Trainer" model. This approach ensures that Olymp’s team leads in Kosovo master a partner’s specific technical standards and brand voice first. This knowledge is then cascaded to the support frontline, ensuring that every interaction feels like a natural extension of the client’s internal team."Our goal is to act as a reliable bridge for companies that need to scale quickly but safely," said the leadership team at Olymp BPO. "By operating from Prishtina in the CET timezone, we are ideally positioned to support US, UK and European operations during peak hours or provide essential overnight coverage."The services provided are particularly beneficial for managed service providers and technical firms that require 24/7 availability. By maintaining high CSAT scores during high volume periods, Olymp BPO enables its partners to focus on core business growth while the support infrastructure remains robust and responsive.Organizations interested in enhancing their support capabilities or viewing the company’s infrastructure and setup in Prishtina are encouraged to review the new corporate brochure. By reaching out to partnerships@olympbpo.com, the brochure will be sent immediately for a detailed review of our capabilities and specialized setup.About Olymp BPO:Olymp BPO is a specialized outsourcing provider based in Prishtina, Kosovo . The company focuses on delivering high quality, native level English support services at competitive rates within the CET timezone. Through a commitment to rigorous training and operational transparency, Olymp BPO helps businesses across the UK and Europe maintain 24/7 coverage and exceptional client satisfaction.For more information, please visit olympbpo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.