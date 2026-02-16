GPAR Brings Tether RE Safety App to Members as New Benefit

Greater Philadelphia Association of REALTORS® Tether RE Real Estate Agent Safety Platform

The Greater Philadelphia Association of REALTORS® (GPAR) announced today the launch of Tether RE as a sponsored safety benefit available to all GPAR members.

After careful research and evaluation, GPAR selected a safety solution that delivers meaningful value while reinforcing our commitment to member well-being and professionalism.” — GPAR Horizon Committee

TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Philadelphia Association of REALTORS® (GPAR) announced today the launch of Tether RE as a sponsored safety benefit available to all GPAR members. Designed specifically for real estate professionals, Tether RE is a safety and productivity platform that delivers continuous protection and operational support while agents are working in the field.“After careful research and evaluation, GPAR selected a safety solution that delivers meaningful value while reinforcing our commitment to member well-being and professionalism. This benefit reflects our responsibility to support our members with tools that serve a clear purpose in today’s real estate environment. – GPAR Horizon CommitteeTether RE offers a robust set of safety features, including 24/7 live monitoring during showings, open houses, and client meetings; SOS alerts and proximity-based safety timers that trigger assistance if an agent does not check out on time; and impact and struggle detection that identifies falls or sudden movements and escalates alerts as needed. The platform also includes productivity tools such as turn-by-turn navigation, mileage and expense tracking, and showing management, helping agents stay organized while on the go.By introducing Tether RE as a member benefit, GPAR continues to invest in tools that support agent well-being, professionalism, and long-term success in an increasingly mobile and client-facing industry.Member AccessGPAR members can activate Tether RE by visiting TetherRE.com/GPAR for registration details and onboarding support. Registration will open during a member-wide virtual launch on Thursday, March 12 at 10:00 AM ET.About GPARThe Greater Philadelphia Association of REALTORSis a membership organization whose purpose is to provide education, information, and legislative advocacy for licensed real estate professionals and related service providers in the Greater Philadelphia area while protecting and promoting homeownership rights for Philadelphians. Learn more at www.gpar.org About Tether RETether RE is a safety and productivity platform built exclusively for real estate professionals. The platform combines continuous live safety monitoring with field-ready tools, including proximity timers, SOS alerts, navigation, mileage and expense tracking, and showing management. For more information, visit www.TetherRE.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.