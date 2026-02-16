GPAR Brings Tether RE Safety App to Members as New Benefit
The Greater Philadelphia Association of REALTORS® (GPAR) announced today the launch of Tether RE as a sponsored safety benefit available to all GPAR members.
“After careful research and evaluation, GPAR selected a safety solution that delivers meaningful value while reinforcing our commitment to member well-being and professionalism. This benefit reflects our responsibility to support our members with tools that serve a clear purpose in today’s real estate environment. – GPAR Horizon Committee
Tether RE offers a robust set of safety features, including 24/7 live monitoring during showings, open houses, and client meetings; SOS alerts and proximity-based safety timers that trigger assistance if an agent does not check out on time; and impact and struggle detection that identifies falls or sudden movements and escalates alerts as needed. The platform also includes productivity tools such as turn-by-turn navigation, mileage and expense tracking, and showing management, helping agents stay organized while on the go.
By introducing Tether RE as a member benefit, GPAR continues to invest in tools that support agent well-being, professionalism, and long-term success in an increasingly mobile and client-facing industry.
Member Access
GPAR members can activate Tether RE by visiting TetherRE.com/GPAR for registration details and onboarding support. Registration will open during a member-wide virtual launch on Thursday, March 12 at 10:00 AM ET.
About GPAR
The Greater Philadelphia Association of REALTORS® is a membership organization whose purpose is to provide education, information, and legislative advocacy for licensed real estate professionals and related service providers in the Greater Philadelphia area while protecting and promoting homeownership rights for Philadelphians. Learn more at www.gpar.org
About Tether RE
Tether RE is a safety and productivity platform built exclusively for real estate professionals. The platform combines continuous live safety monitoring with field-ready tools, including proximity timers, SOS alerts, navigation, mileage and expense tracking, and showing management. For more information, visit www.TetherRE.com.
Scott Martin
Tether RE LLC
+1 208-308-5626
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.