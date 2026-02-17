Take Control of Your OT Security: Exclusive Webinar on February 25th

Cyber threats targeting OT and ICS environments are escalating fast—and many organizations are struggling to keep up.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber threats targeting operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) are accelerating at an unprecedented pace, putting critical industries, including energy, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and utilities, at heightened risk. As these attacks grow more frequent and sophisticated, organizations are facing rising operational, safety, and financial consequences.

In response to this escalating threat landscape, we are announcing a virtual OT Security Webinar on February 25th at 1:30pm. This session will outline what a modern, defense in depth strategy looks like today, powered by the Fortinet OT Security Platform, and how organizations can secure mission critical systems without disrupting real time operations.

Key topics will include:

• How network segmentation, application control, and virtual patching strengthen OT/ICS defenses

• The advantages of a unified, platform-based security approach

• Practical methods to reduce cyber risk, maintain compliance, and ensure high availability

• Real world examples from energy, manufacturing, utilities, and other critical sectors

Why this matters:

OT and ICS cyberattacks are no longer rare, they are accelerating dramatically. Recent findings show:

• 46% of organizations experienced breaches tied to third party access

• 54% identified vendor security gaps only after an incident

• Ransomware activity surged 58% year over year, with 814 attacks in December alone

• 50% of OT organizations suffered a breach last year

This webinar will equip stakeholders with the guidance needed to strengthen OT security posture before an incident occurs.

Click here to register for the webinar!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.