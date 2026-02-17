Knecht Cup Regatta Expands Para & Inclusion Events for 2026, Advancing the Future of Adaptive Collegiate Rowing Long regarded as a cornerstone of the collegiate rowing calendar, the 2026 Knecht Cup Regatta will feature an expanded slate of racing, including 14 new events, alongside new championship trophies honoring distinguished figures from the rowing community. The Knecht Cup Regatta is named in honor of William Joseph “Bill” Knecht (1930–1992), a legendary figure in American rowing whose impact on the sport spanned both competitive and administrative arenas.

Expanded PR1, PR2, PR3 and Inclusion races reflect the regatta’s commitment to inclusion, competitive excellence, and the next generation of Para athletes.

Para rowing is evolving quickly, and the Knecht Cup is proud to be part of leading that growth,” — Laura Knecht Blanche, Regatta Director of the Knecht Cup Regatta

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Knecht Cup Regatta is deepening its commitment to inclusive competition and athlete development with a major expansion of Para and Inclusion events at the 2026 regatta, set for Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, on South Jersey’s Cooper River course.Building on its long-standing support of collegiate sculling, the 27th annual Knecht Cup will feature Men’s and Women’s PR1, PR2, and PR3 single sculls (1x), along with Men’s and Women’s Inclusion double sculls (2x) -- creating one of the most comprehensive Para racing programs of any collegiate regatta in the United States.Notably, the PR3 1x has recently been added as an official event at the U23 World Rowing Championships, and the Knecht Cup is pleased to support the development of athletes preparing for this emerging international pathway.“Para rowing is evolving quickly, and the Knecht Cup is proud to be part of leading that growth,” said Laura Knecht Blanche, Regatta Director of the Knecht Cup Regatta. “Featuring PR3 as it gains prominence on the world stage, while offering onsite classification and direct development opportunities, reflects our commitment to inclusion, competitive excellence, and the future of the sport.”Further reinforcing its role as a national development platform, top finishers in each Para event at the Knecht Cup will receive an automatic invitation to the USRowing Para Development Camp – Canadian Henley, provided eligibility requirements are met. Invitations will be extended when there are at least three entries in the PR3 category or two entries in the PR1 or PR2 categories.All athletes intending to compete in Para events at the Knecht Cup must be officially classified. Athletes with eligible impairments should have their physician complete and sign the World Rowing Medical Diagnostics Form at least 60 days prior to the regatta (February 12, 2026) in order to request classification.To further support athlete access and participation, Para Classification will be offered onsite, with classifications taking place the day prior to the regatta. All required medical documentation must be submitted by the deadline to ensure timely review and processing.Additional information about Para eligibility, classification requirements, and required documentation is available at:With its expanded Para and Inclusion slate, the 2026 Knecht Cup Regatta continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the nation’s premier collegiate rowing events --championing excellence, accessibility, and opportunity for all athletes on one of the sport’s most storied courses.Further announcements about this year’s Knecht Cup Regatta are pending.About the Knecht Cup Regatta: The Knecht Cup Regatta was founded by legendary Villanova University rowing coach Jack Sinclair and named in honor of William J. “Bill” Knecht, Olympic gold medalist and tireless advocate for rowing in the United States. Held annually on the Cooper River in Camden County, New Jersey, the regatta has grown into one of the country’s largest collegiate rowing competitions, welcoming programs from across the nation. Additional information is available at https://knechtcupregatta.com

