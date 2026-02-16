Doc Hypnosis Nominated Two Years in a Row for BBB Torch Award for Ethics in Arizona

Doc Hypnosis nominated 2 years in a row for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics, earning A+ status and leading Arizona in trusted hypnotherapy care.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Hypnotherapist Dr. William Deihl Recognized by the Better Business Bureau for Ethical Leadership and Client CareDoc Hypnosis, a leading hypnotherapy practice in Arizona, has been nominated for the Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau for the second consecutive year. The nomination recognizes businesses that demonstrate exceptional integrity, transparency, and commitment to serving their community.Receiving a BBB Torch Award nomination two years in a row places Doc Hypnosis among a select group of Arizona businesses acknowledged for ethical standards and professional excellence.Doc Hypnosis maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been recognized as one of the best hypnotherapy practices in Arizona for five consecutive years.Why the BBB Torch Award Nomination MattersThe BBB Torch Award for Ethics evaluates businesses based on:Leadership character and accountabilityEthical decision-makingCustomer trust and transparencyOrganizational cultureCommunity impactFor healthcare and mental wellness providers, ethical practice is especially critical. Clients seeking hypnotherapy for anxiety, trauma recovery, smoking cessation, performance improvement, or behavioral change often do so during vulnerable periods of life. Trust and integrity are foundational.“Being nominated for the BBB Torch Award two years in a row reinforces our commitment to doing what is right for every client,” said Dr. William Deihl, Founder of Doc Hypnosis. “Results matter. But how you achieve those results matters even more.”Doc Hypnosis: A Leader in Hypnotherapy in ArizonaDoc Hypnosis is based in Phoenix, Arizona, and serves clients both in-person and virtually. The practice specializes in:Hypnosis for anxietyTrauma-informed hypnotherapySmoking cessation hypnosisWeight management supportPerformance and confidence trainingStress and insomnia reliefWith more than 12,000 clinical hours, Dr. Deihl is among the most experienced practicing hypnotherapists in the United States. His approach integrates evidence-informed methods with individualized treatment planning — no pre-packaged programs, no one-size-fits-all protocols.This consistent commitment to ethical hypnotherapy practices has contributed to Doc Hypnosis earning recognition as one of Arizona’s top hypnosis providers year after year.Ethical Hypnotherapy in Phoenix: Setting a Higher StandardIn an industry where professional standards can vary, Doc Hypnosis emphasizes:Transparent pricingClear communicationInformed consentProfessional accountabilityClient-centered careThe BBB Torch Award nomination signals more than business success. It signals sustained ethical leadership in Arizona’s growing mental wellness field.About Doc HypnosisDoc Hypnosis is a Phoenix-based hypnotherapy practice led by Dr. William Deihl, PhD. The practice focuses on ethical, evidence-informed hypnotherapy for anxiety, trauma, behavioral change, and personal development. Doc Hypnosis holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been recognized among the best hypnotherapy providers in Arizona for five consecutive years.For more information about hypnotherapy in Phoenix, Arizona, visit:Media Contact:Doc Hypnosis602-314-1907

