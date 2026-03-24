Peralta Associates and Defense Expands Elite Security Services to Houston, Texas

Security Officer

Peralta Defense is now providing security services, event security, construction security in all areas of Houston and surrounding areas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Associates and Defense, a nationally recognized security and risk management firm, has announced the expansion of its professional security services into Houston, Texas and the Greater Houston metropolitan area. The company now provides advanced, technology-driven protection solutions tailored to Houston’s commercial, industrial, energy, and residential sectors.As one of the fastest-growing major cities in the United States, Houston presents unique security challenges across its corporate campuses, industrial facilities, construction developments, and high-density residential communities. Peralta Associates and Defense is entering the Houston market with a structured, leadership-driven model designed to deliver dependable, scalable security services backed by operational discipline and real-time accountability.The firm now offers comprehensive security guard services in Houston, including, armed security guards, unarmed security officers, mobile patrol services across Houston, Firewatch services for commercial and industrial sites, construction site security, warehouse and logistics facility protection, energy sector security support, executive and event security , drone and surveillance camera integration.Unlike traditional guard-only providers, Peralta Associates and Defense integrates trained security officers with patrol verification systems, digital reporting platforms, drone-assisted monitoring, and strategically deployed camera systems. This layered security strategy enhances visibility, documentation, and proactive response capabilities, particularly valuable for Houston’s large industrial and energy-based operations.“Our expansion into Houston represents a significant step in our national growth strategy,” said Eddie Peralta, CEO of Peralta Associates and Defense. “Houston businesses require reliable, professional security services capable of operating in complex and high-demand environments. Our mission is to deliver protection built on leadership, preparation, and performance.”Peralta Associates and Defense operates under a disciplined command structure supported by leadership experience in law enforcement and military operations. The company’s model emphasizes compliance, risk mitigation, structured reporting, and preventative presence, ensuring clients receive more than a static guard post, but a complete security strategy.The company now provides security coverage throughout, Downtown Houston, the Energy Corridor, the Galleria area, Katy, Sugar Land, the Woodlands, Pearland and surrounding communities.Organizations seeking dependable Houston security guard services can request customized protection plans designed to reduce liability, deter criminal activity, and maintain operational continuity.As Houston continues to expand as a national business hub, Peralta Associates and Defense is positioned to deliver professional security services aligned with the demands of Texas’ largest city.For more information about security services in Houston, TX, contact Peralta Associates and Defense at (888) 719-5378 or visit www.peraltadefense.com to schedule a consultation.About Peralta Associates and DefensePeralta Associates and Defense is a multi-state security and risk management firm specializing in armed and unarmed security, patrol services, firewatch, investigations, and integrated surveillance solutions. The company provides scalable, compliance-focused security services to commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential clients nationwide.

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