Blink AI Launches Outreach AI, Turning Automotive Customer and Vehicle Data into Continuous Service Revenue

New AI-powered outbound engagement engine unifies dealership and partner data to automatically identify service opportunities and convert them into appointments

Outreach AI isn’t about sending more messages. It’s about intelligently using customer and vehicle data to identify service opportunities and convert them into scheduled appointments automatically.” — Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a high-impact NADA 2026, Blink AI Inc., an AI company focused on automating customer engagement across automotive Fixed Operations, today announced the launch of Outreach AI, an intelligent revenue engine designed to transform customer and vehicle data into continuous, measurable service revenue.Traditional dealership marketing relies on static lists, manual execution, and one-time promotions. Outreach AI replaces that reactive approach with continuous opportunity identification and automated engagement that drives appointment scheduling.The platform brings together dealership customer records and vehicle history with additional data sources - including telematics signals, inspection insights, lifecycle timing, and OEM-provided conquest data - creating a comprehensive, actionable view of service opportunity.Outreach AI continuously scans these data streams to detect high-probability service needs in real time. It then automatically deploys personalized outreach - complete with embedded “smart link” scheduling - enabling customers to book appointments instantly and reducing friction between intent and scheduling.“Outreach AI isn’t about sending more messages,” said Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI, “It’s about intelligently using customer and vehicle data to identify service opportunities and convert them into scheduled appointments automatically. The demand already exists. Our job is to coordinate it and turn it into service revenue for the dealer.”Outreach AI identifies and converts vehicle service opportunities including:- Service-due interval- Deferred repair follow-up- Inspection-triggered recommendations- Warranty and lifecycle milestones- OEM conquest initiativesEach engagement is dynamically personalized based on vehicle history, service behavior, and dealership relationship - replacing batch-and-blast marketing with coordinated, data-driven outreach that results in booked service appointments.Outreach AI represents another step in Blink AI’s broader strategy to automate customer engagement workflows across Fixed Operations.“Through advanced product development and strategic partnerships, we are building the infrastructure to automate virtually every meaningful customer engagement workflow in Fixed Operations,” Perry added. “From inbound calls to telematics alerts to inspection-driven recommendations, our objective is clear – capture every service opportunity for the dealer.”Outreach AI integrates seamlessly with Blink AI’s broader platform, including AI-powered phone automation, telematics-driven service engagement, inspection-triggered follow-up, and multi-store workflow coordination. Together, these capabilities help dealerships move from disconnected tools to coordinated automation.Designed for dealers, large dealer groups, and OEM-sponsored programs, Outreach AI delivers centralized reporting on engagement performance, appointment conversion, and measurable revenue impact across stores.Outreach AI is available immediately as a standalone solution or as part of Blink AI’s broader customer engagement platform.About Blink AI Inc.Blink AI Inc. develops AI-driven solutions that automate customer engagement across automotive Fixed Operations. Its platform integrates phone AI, telematics automation, inspection follow-up, scheduling intelligence, and proactive service outreach to help dealerships capture every opportunity and drive measurable service revenue. For more information, visit www.blinkai.com Blink AI Inc. — Powered by AI. Driven by Results.

