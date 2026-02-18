Cross Biologics announces strategic partnership with Regenerative Research Group to deliver premium biologics nationwide

Cross Biologics Regen Revenue Accelerator

The partnership combines RRG’s FDA-registered, CLIA-certified laboratory and industry-leading biologic products with Cross Biologics’ implementation programs

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cross Biologics, a growth partner for healthcare clinic owners, today announced a strategic partnership with Regenerative Research Group (RRG), one of the most trusted biologics laboratories in the United States. The partnership provides Cross Biologics members with exclusive access to RRG’s premium biologic product suite at preferred pricing — saving providers up to 15 percent on biologics costs — while pairing those products with the hands-on coaching and implementation infrastructure needed to launch regenerative medicine as a profitable service line in under 12 weeks.

The RRG Difference: Why Regenerative Research Group

Regenerative Research Group (rrg.bio) has established itself as one of the premier biologics laboratories in the country through an uncompromising commitment to product quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. In an industry where product integrity directly impacts patient outcomes, RRG has set a standard that few labs can match.

At the core of RRG’s differentiation is their ethical, direct sourcing model. RRG sources exclusively from healthy, full-term C-section deliveries through direct OBGYN partnerships — eliminating long storage timelines and preserving the complete perinatal tissue matrix for optimal biological potential. This direct relationship with delivery partners means the tissue arrives at the lab with maximum viability, which translates directly into higher-quality products for providers and better outcomes for patients.

What sets RRG apart:

Ethical, Direct Sourcing — Exclusive full-term C-section deliveries through direct OBGYN partnerships, preserving complete perinatal tissue matrix

Full-Spectrum Biological Integrity — Products retain all structural components, growth factors, signaling molecules, and viable cells in their natural state

Triple-Layer Safety Protocols — Comprehensive donor screening, three-generation family medical history review, and strict lifestyle exclusions

Regulatory Excellence — FDA-registered, CLIA-certified laboratory that meets or exceeds all compliance requirements with full documentation for every lot

Highest Viability of Cells — Processing techniques are specifically designed to maintain the delicate structure and function of complex perinatal tissues



RRG’s Premium Product Suite

Through this partnership, Cross Biologics members gain access to RRG’s full product line, which includes three distinct biologic platforms designed to serve a wide range of clinical applications:

Product

Description

EXM

Extracellular Matrix — an advanced biological allograft derived from carefully screened perinatal tissues including placenta, umbilical cord, and amniotic membranes. EXM preserves the full complement of beneficial elements found in perinatal tissues, maintaining a “full-spectrum” approach with structural proteins, growth factors, and specialized cells working in synergy.

EXO

Specialized exosome products derived from mesenchymal stem cells, cultured in a 3D environment for optimal regenerative potential. Available in multiple formulations including EXO-Elite, EXO-Hair, EXO-Skin, EXO-PV-MAX, and EXO-MOVE — each designed to target specific therapeutic applications.

EXS

Acellular secretome preparations containing naturally occurring proteins, growth factors, and extracellular vesicles sourced from premium perinatal tissue. EXS offers a cost-accessible, high-value entry point into regenerative care, enabling clinics to expand their treatment reach while maintaining clinical quality.



Exclusive Pricing: Up to 15% Savings for Cross Biologics Members

A central component of this partnership is the exclusive pricing structure negotiated for Cross Biologics members. Providers who access RRG products through Cross Biologics receive preferred rates that can save up to 15 percent compared to standard laboratory pricing. For clinics processing high volumes of regenerative procedures, these savings compound significantly over time and directly improve profit margins on every case.

“Product cost is one of the biggest concerns clinic owners have when evaluating regenerative medicine as a service line,” said Dr. Robert Abraham, founder of Cross Biologics. “Our partnership with RRG solves that problem. Providers get access to one of the highest-quality biologic product lines in the country at pricing that makes the economics work from day one. When you combine that with the coaching and implementation support we provide through RRA, there is no reason a motivated clinic owner can’t be generating significant new revenue within 12 weeks.”

Complete Implementation Through the Regen Revenue Accelerator

Access to premium products is only part of the equation. What separates the Cross Biologics and RRG partnership from a standard distributor relationship is the full implementation ecosystem that surrounds it. Through the Regen Revenue Accelerator (RRA) coaching program, clinic owners receive everything they need to launch and scale regenerative medicine as a profitable service line:

Tailored Onboarding — Cross Biologics learns each clinic’s goals, patient base, and workflows, then aligns strategies to fit their specific practice model.

Staff Training and Confidence Building — Live, role-specific training for providers, front desk staff, and support teams ensures every member of the clinic is prepared and confident.

Proven Consultation Workflows — Clinics receive scripts, consultation frameworks, and intake processes used by top-performing practices nationwide.

Compliance-First Approach — Guidance on scope of practice, marketing regulations, and product handling protects the clinic at every stage.

One-on-One Sales Coaching with Dr. Abraham — Weekly coaching calls where Dr. Abraham personally reviews recorded consultations and reviews of findings, providing specific, tactical feedback to improve case acceptance.

Ongoing Growth Support — Post-launch strategy calls, refreshed marketing assets, and performance reviews keep momentum high long after initial implementation.

“At Regenerative Research Group, we don’t just supply biologics — we ensure your clinic succeeds with them,” said a representative of RRG. “Our Clinic Success program is a proven, hands-on process that empowers providers to confidently launch, market, and grow regenerative therapies. Partnering with Cross Biologics and the Regen Revenue Accelerator extends that commitment even further, giving clinic owners a true end-to-end solution.”

Who This Partnership Serves

The Cross Biologics and RRG partnership is designed for healthcare providers across multiple disciplines who are looking to add regenerative medicine as a service line or upgrade their current biologic product quality. This includes chiropractors, medical doctors, doctors of osteopathy, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pain management clinics, medical spas, and wellness practices.

Providers interested in learning more about the partnership, exclusive pricing, or the Regen Revenue Accelerator coaching program can visit www.crossbiologics.com or contact Dr. Robert Abraham’s team directly.

About Cross Biologics

Cross Biologics is a growth partner for healthcare clinic owners seeking to add regenerative medicine and wound care as profitable service lines. The company offers Revenue Accelerator coaching programs that guide clinics from launch to revenue in under 12 weeks, along with exclusive pricing on premium biologics, supplements, medical devices, and partnerships with patient financing and marketing providers. Cross Biologics serves chiropractors, medical doctors, nurse practitioners, pain management clinics, and wellness practices nationwide. For more information, visit crossbiologics.com.

About Regenerative Research Group (RRG)

Regenerative Research Group is dedicated to the responsible advancement of regenerative products. The company provides premium-quality biologic allograph matrices derived from placental and umbilical tissue, offering cutting-edge, affordable regenerative solutions through rigorous research and clinical excellence. RRG’s products are processed in an FDA-registered, CLIA-certified laboratory with comprehensive safety protocols including triple-layer donor screening and three-generation family medical history review. Products are intended solely for homologous use as Human Cell and Tissue Products (HCT/Ps) under FDA regulations. For more information, visit rrg.bio.

About the Regen Revenue Accelerator (RRA)

The Regen Revenue Accelerator is a hands-on coaching and consulting program that helps healthcare clinic owners add regenerative medicine and wound care as profitable service lines. Founded by Dr. Robert Abraham, RRA provides one-on-one sales coaching, weekly group training, compliance and documentation templates, proven consultation scripts, and step-by-step implementation roadmaps. For more information, visit https://crossbiologics.com/regen-revenue-accelerator/.

Legal Disclaimer:

