More Than Rehab Launches Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (VIOP), Expanding Access to Structured Addiction Treatment

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Than Rehab today announced the launch of its Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (VIOP), a fully online, clinician-led treatment model designed to deliver structured, intensive addiction care while allowing adults to maintain their work, school, and family responsibilities.As demand grows for flexible treatment options, VIOP extends More Than Rehab’s full continuum of care into the virtual space, providing clinical guidance, accountability, and community support without requiring clients to step away from daily life. The program is particularly suited for individuals facing geographic barriers, caregiving obligations, professional commitments, or those transitioning from Residential or Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP).“Too many people fall through the gap between weekly therapy and higher levels of care simply because life logistics get in the way,” said Shannon Johnson, Clinical Director at More Than Rehab. “VIOP allows us to provide meaningful clinical intensity and structured recovery support while helping adults continue living their lives. It’s about guiding people toward lasting recovery in a way that is sustainable.”The program operates Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM over a 6–8 week treatment window. Care is delivered through secure video sessions and integrates evidence-based modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), relapse prevention programming, mindfulness-based practices, 12-Step facilitation, and SMART Recovery principles.Curriculum components draw from nationally recognized frameworks such as the Matrix Model and SMART Recovery, alongside structured mindfulness and self-compassion practices, ensuring clinical rigor, consistency, and measurable progress throughout the treatment experience.VIOP is designed for individuals with approximately 30 days of stabilization in some level of care (14 days of sobriety preferred, with flexibility for select cases beginning at 7+ days). Individuals with more complex mental health needs are carefully assessed to ensure appropriate level-of-care placement and coordinated psychiatric support when necessary.By launching VIOP, More Than Rehab continues its commitment to expanding access to care models that emphasize accountability, structure, and long-term recovery outcomes. The program reflects the organization’s mission of guiding adults in addiction toward lasting recovery, recognizing that effective treatment must be both clinically sound and realistically accessible.About More Than RehabMore Than Rehab is a Texas-based addiction treatment provider offering individualized care across detox, residential, outpatient, and aftercare services. Built on evidence-based practices and personalized treatment planning, the organization focuses on guiding adults in addiction toward lasting recovery—creating durable outcomes that extend far beyond discharge. Learn more at morethanrehab.com

