After Years Behind the Scenes on Calgary’s Biggest Roofing Jobs, Klodian Hoxha Launches HKS Construction for Homeowners

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HKS Construction Ltd., a Calgary-based roofing and exterior renovation company, today announced the launch of its new website at HksConstruction.ca . The site marks a new chapter for founder Klodian Hoxha , who has spent over a decade working in the trades for some of Calgary’s largest roofing operations before stepping out to offer his services directly to homeowners and businesses across Southern Alberta.“I’ve been on thousands of roofs in this city,” said Klodian Hoxha, owner and lead roofer at HKS Construction. “For years I did the work while someone else’s name was on the truck. I started HKS because Calgary homeowners deserve to talk directly to the person who’s actually going to be on their roof – and that’s me, every single time.”From Behind the Scenes to the Front DoorKlodian Hoxha has been a fixture in Calgary’s roofing industry since 2010, building deep expertise in residential and commercial roofing systems while working for established companies across the city. He incorporated HKS Construction Ltd. under the Alberta Business Corporations Act in January 2018 (Corporate Access Number: 2020930299), and has steadily grown the company through word-of-mouth referrals and repeat business.The launch of hksconstruction.ca represents HKS Construction’s first major step into the public eye. The website details the company’s full service offering, credentials, and the owner-operated approach that sets it apart from larger Calgary roofing operations.Full-Service Roofing and Exterior RenovationsHKS Construction offers comprehensive roofing and exterior services for residential and commercial properties across Calgary and Southern Alberta. The company’s service lineup includes complete roof replacements, emergency leak and hail damage repair, commercial flat roof systems (TPO, EPDM, SBS modified bitumen), metal roofing, cedar shakes, rubber roofing, skylight installation, and full exterior renovations including James Hardie fiber cement siding, stucco, vinyl and painting work.The company serves all four Calgary quadrants as well as Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, Chestermere, Strathmore, High River, Bragg Creek, and Canmore.Fully Licensed, Insured, and TransparentIn an industry where credentials are often claimed but rarely proven, HKS Construction has taken the unusual step of publishing its full documentation directly on its website. Visitors to hksconstruction.ca can verify the company’s certificate of incorporation, its $2,000,000 Commercial General Liability insurance policy through Intact Insurance Company, its active Workers’ Compensation Board coverage, and crew safety certifications including fall protection and elevated work platform operation.“Anyone can say they’re insured,” said Hoxha. “We put the actual documents on our website. If you’re trusting someone to work on your biggest investment, you should be able to verify everything before they set foot on your property.”The Owner-Operated DifferenceUnlike larger roofing companies where homeowners rarely meet the person managing their project, HKS Construction operates on a direct, owner-involved model. Klodian personally answers calls, conducts every on-site inspection within 24 hours, provides itemized quotes with full material and labour breakdowns, and is present on every job site from tear-off to final walkthrough. The company uses its own full-time crew rather than subcontractors, and sources materials from local Calgary suppliers including Convoy Supply, ABC Supply, Roofmart, and Spaar Marathon Roofing Supplies.Notable WorkAmong HKS Construction’s completed projects is the Auburn Bay Residents Association, a complex commercial installation requiring a combined flat membrane and asphalt shingle roof system with integrated parapet wall flashing – the type of multi-system project that demands precision where different roofing systems meet.About HKS Construction Ltd.HKS Construction Ltd. is a Calgary-based, owner-operated roofing and exterior renovation company founded by Klodian Hoxha. Incorporated in Alberta in January 2018, the company serves homeowners and businesses across Calgary and Southern Alberta with residential roofing, commercial roof systems, and full exterior renovations. HKS Construction is fully licensed, carries $2,000,000 in commercial general liability insurance, maintains active WCB coverage, and publishes all credentials on its website for public verification.Media Contact:Klodian Hoxha, OwnerHKS Construction Ltd.Phone: (587) 225-3419Email: contact@hksconstruction.caWebsite: hksconstruction.caAddress: 200 Lincoln Way SW #106, Calgary, AB T3E 7G7

