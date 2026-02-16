Date Change for Agriculture Fairs 2026-2029 Public Hearing

MAINE, February 23 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: February 23, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 AM

On Thursday, February 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. virtually on Teams, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a hearing pursuant to 7 M.R.S. Sections 83 and 84 and 01-001 CMR chs. 11 and 12. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony and public comments regarding the petition for date changes for 2026 - 2029. This meeting will be held online only.

The Department has received a petition from: The Topsham Fair proposing to extend its licensed fair dates, opening two days earlier, correcting an error in their original application of dates for 2026-2029, proposing the following dates: August 9 - 16, 2026; August 8-15, 2027; August 6-13, 2028; and August 5-12, 2029.

Opportunity for Public Comment: The hearing will include the opportunity for members of the public to comment on the application and requested dates.

Opportunity to Intervene as an Interested Party: Pursuant to 01-001 CMR ch. 11, parties wishing to prepare and submit evidence and argument as an interested party may request that designation by signing up or contacting Kayla Jones, Agricultural Promotional Coordinator, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333, or via email at MEAgfairs@maine.gov The Department will accept public comments after the hearing until noon on March 4, 2026.

The Commissioner will announce the fair dates by March 25, 2026. Submit public comments to Kayla Jones, Agricultural Promotional Coordinator, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333, or via email at MEAgfairs@maine.gov.

