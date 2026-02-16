Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced investigations into North East Independent School District (“NEISD”) in San Antonio, Dallas Independent School District, and Manor Independent School District (“MISD”) for facilitating and failing to keep students safe and accountable during various student protests against lawful immigration enforcement.

The investigations are being announced following concerns that ISD administration and faculty orchestrated the protests. It appears that these ISDs have taken little to no action to ensure the safety of students and to stop large-scale interruptions of classroom instructional time.

“I will not allow Texas schools to become breeding grounds for the radical Left’s open borders agenda,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “Let this serve as a warning to any public school official or employee who unlawfully facilitates student participation in protests targeting our heroic law enforcement officers: my office will use every legal tool available to hold you accountable.”

Attorney General Paxton has demanded that each of the three ISDs hand over information regarding policies related to allowing students to leave campus, excused absence policies, security protocols of the ISD, and internal communications regarding the protests. The Office of the Attorney General will investigate the use of public funds and whether any laws were violated.

This investigation follows Attorney General Paxton’s similar actions towards Austin ISD as part of an ongoing investigation into their facilitation of anti-law enforcement protests.