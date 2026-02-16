American Heart Association Medical Expert Busts Top 3 CPR Myths

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiac arrest can strike anywhere - at the gym, in the grocery store, or during a child’s soccer game. In a cardiac emergency, YOU are the first responder. Anyone can save a life by providing CPR before professional help arrives. In fact, immediate CPR can double or even triple someone’s chance of survival. First call 9-1-1 then push hard in the center of the chest.So why do bystanders only intervene less than half of the time? Dr. Ashish Panchal, American Heart Association medical expert, busts the top 3 myths around performing CPR.• CPR is not just for medical professionals. In a cardiac emergency, friends, family or anyone nearby with the confidence and skills to step in, are often the real first responders.• You don’t have to give rescue breaths; chest compressions are what matters most.• The benefits of CPR always outweigh the risk of injury.For more information, please visit https://www.Heart.org/nation

