President Cyril Ramaphosa: Remarks on Report of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union on its activities and the state of peace and security in Africa

Your Excellencies, Heads of State and Government,

Your Excellency, Mr Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi and Chair of the African Union,

Your Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

South Africa appreciates the report on the state of peace and security on our continent, and remains concerned about worsening conditions of conflict, war and instability on our continent.

South Africa reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the vision of a peaceful, prosperous and integrated Africa as articulated in Agenda 2063.

As we meet here, a number of African countries are currently under suspension from our Union due to Unconstitutional Changes of Government (UCGs), thus reverses democratic gains and development of our continent.

The slow transition to constitutional order by the suspended countries is of concern. There must be demonstrable and comprehensive political engagement to assist any suspended country to navigate their respective transitions successfully and speedily; and to ensure they do not slide back into conflict.

The situation in Sudan remains of concern to us all. We reiterate our call for all warring parties to lay down their arms immediately, allow unfettered humanitarian access and, most importantly, embark on an inclusive national political dialogue as the only way towards a sustainable resolution.

With respect to the recent political and security developments in South Sudan, the situation is concerning. We call for a ceasefire in all affected states and urge all stakeholders to engage in an all-inclusive dialogue that will pave the way for free, inclusive and credible elections to end the long transition.

South Africa is concerned about the prevailing security and humanitarian situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, despite several mediation and peace processes.

There is a need for pragmatism and for an honest assessment of the minimum conditions required to conduct free, inclusive and credible elections, while acknowledging that certain processes may necessarily extend beyond the lifespan of the Revitalised Agreement.

We reiterate that the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC must be upheld and respected. We condemn the continued capture of territories by the M23/AFC in the Kivu and Ituri provinces. Such unlawful actions must be corrected decisively.

South Africa has assumed the role of the Regional Oversight Mechanism for the DRC and the Region, and during our tenure we will work with all signatory countries to the Framework to find a durable solution to this protracted conflict.

I thank you.

