Exploring the Next Voyage at Sea with Regent Seven Seas Cruises

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From closer-to-home escapes to wintertime Mediterranean adventures, cruise travel in 2026 is all about smarter planning, richer experiences, and not only when we travel but how.Travel industry expert, Wesley D'Silva of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, shares the top 3 cruising trends and how to get the most out of Wave Season, the period when great deals and special offers peak. He spotlights the voyages travelers are most excited about and what they’re prioritizing when it comes to comfort, experiences, and destination access. Plus, get insider tips on where to find the best offers, when to book and how to Upgrade Your Horizon on the ultraluxury all-inclusive voyage with Regent.For more information, please visit https://www.rssc.com

