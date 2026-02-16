Candidates announced for RCP vice president and councillor elections 2026

The RCP is delighted to announce the names of fellows standing for election as senior censor and vice president for education and training (VPET), vice president for Wales (VPW) and councillors in 2026.

The candidates are listed alphabetically by surname for each election.

Senior censor and vice president for education and training (VPET)

Three candidates have been nominated to stand for the role of VPET, with the successful candidate commencing as soon as possible following election.

ALI Asif

FURMEDGE Daniel (Dan)

VAUGHAN Louella Kate

Vice president for Wales (VPW)

Council received a single (two-person job share) nomination for VPW and agreed that those nominated would be elected unopposed, to begin tenure as soon as possible.

Congratulations to:

RICE Samuel / THOMAS Ben (two-person job share)

Further details will follow in due course.

Councillors

Seventeen candidates have been nominated to stand for the role of elected councillor (four vacancies), to take up post on 1 August 2026.

AHMED Javed

ALLEN Georgina (Gina) M

AL-RUBAIY Laith

AYE Mo

BANDYOPADHYAY Somaditya

DAVEY Patrick

DE WOLFF Jacob Frederik

GOODING Ian

KHAN Mashkur

KONDA Shruthi

MIR Fraz Arif

MORE Ranjit Singh

NALLA Nanda Kishore

PHILLIPS Matthew (Matt)

QASIM Asif

TAHIR Hasan

TARIQ Muhammad

Voting and engagement

The public announcement of candidates in the elections marks the start of a 6-week canvassing period by candidates and their supporters.

The elections page has the full timetable plus background information for fellows and members on the roles, process and rules – including guidance on campaigning.

The candidates’ 500-word statement, declaration of interests and photograph can be accessed on the RCP website.

Voting will open on 2 March 2026, when fellows and collegiate members, in good standing, will be emailed by Civica Election Services (CES), sent from takepart@cesvotes.com. This will direct them to the online voting portal, where candidate election material will also be available and votes can be cast – the RCP will email members and fellows about this when the site goes live. Voting will close at midday on 30 March 2026.

Results

As required by section 6 of the Medical Act 1860, the annual election of the president will be held on Monday 30 March 2026. An uncontested presidential election will take place, as the incumbent president Professor Mumtaz Patel was the only fellow nominated. Separate communications will follow to highlight College Day arrangements.

The senior censor and vice president for education and training (VPET) and councillor announcements will follow after College Day on 30 March 2026.

The RCP extends its thanks to all fellows who have nominated others or agreed to stand for election. The process to stand requires determination and commitment, on top of the candidates’ normal day-to-day pressures as physicians and individuals.

Eligible fellows and collegiate members are actively encouraged to use their vote.