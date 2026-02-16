Governor Newsom launches UK climate partnership, welcomes nearly $1 billion Octopus Energy clean tech commitment

California’s global climate network

While Washington retreats from global leadership, California is building partnerships that deliver real-world solutions. Recent partnerships advanced during COP30 include:

Chile: California and Chile signed a memorandum of understanding regarding exchanging information, developing best practices, and cooperating on methane emissions reduction. Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas and the partnership between California and Chile opens up new opportunities for both partners to cooperate on methane reduction in waste, agriculture and energy sectors.

Colombia: California and Colombia signed a partnership to advance joint efforts on forest conservation, methane reduction, climate resilience, and clean energy development. The memorandum of understanding deepens coordination on protecting the Amazon, strengthening biodiversity, and expanding nature-based climate solutions that support sustainable and equitable economic growth.

Nigeria: California signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria on sustainable urban transportation, green ports, low-carbon transportation fuels, climate adaptation, methane detection and abatement policies, greenhouse gas emissions and air quality, and academic exchange and university partnerships. The partnership will build upon our shared commitment to sustainable growth, accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation, and expand opportunities for the next generation.

Brazil: Governor Newsom signed a declaration of intention with the Brazilian federal government on innovation, as well as a partnership with the State of Pará to strengthen cooperation on wildfire prevention and response — enhancing forest monitoring, identifying areas most at risk, and sharing research and expertise to improve firefighting and emergency management. In September 2025, California announced a new partnership with Brazil to advance market-based carbon pricing programs, clean transportation expansion, including zero-emission vehicles and low-carbon fuels, and strengthen air quality management through enhanced monitoring and regulatory controls. The partnership also focuses on the conservation of 30% of lands and coastal waters by 2030, including nature-based solutions and biodiversity protection.

They build on a growing portfolio of international partnerships California has developed in recent years, including but not limited to:

Noord-Holland (2024): California and Noord-Holland signed a Letter of Intent advancing next-generation air mobility—from drones to zero-emission aircraft. Joint innovation missions are producing pilot projects that inform California’s Advanced Air Mobility Implementation Plan and readiness for major global events.

Australia (2023): California signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australia that helped inform the country’s first-ever vehicle emissions standards through input from the California Air Resources Board. The California Public Utilities Commission and California ISO have also advised Australia on electricity market reform to better align incentives for renewable energy.

British Columbia (2023): California and British Columbia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual wildfire assistance that is delivering results. British Columbia sent incident management experts to support California’s Palisades Fire in 2025, while CAL FIRE deployed personnel during B.C.’s 2025 fire season. These exchanges established a lasting framework for cross-border wildfire support.

China (2023): California signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu, and the municipalities of Beijing, and Shanghai to advance cooperation cutting greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning away from fossil fuels, and developing clean energy.

Denmark (2021): California and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on groundwater mapping, leak detection, and water efficiency has modernized California’s data systems and informed key state programs, like the Airborne Electromagnetic Survey. Danish technologies and expertise have helped strengthen drought and water-supply resilience statewide.

Mexico (Baja California & Sonora): California signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Mexican states of Baja California and Sonora advance zero-emission freight corridors, clean ports, and battery manufacturing — strengthening North American supply chains and workforce readiness. Joint forums have already produced new research collaborations and training programs advancing clean-tech deployment.

California is filling the leadership void

While the Paris Agreement is an international agreement requiring federal action to formally join, California has long demonstrated that states can pursue Paris Agreement-aligned climate goals through domestic policy and subnational partnerships.

When President Trump first withdrew from the agreement in 2017, California responded by co-founding the U.S. Climate Alliance — a coalition of states, now co-chaired by Governor Newsom, committed to meeting Paris targets regardless of federal participation, now representing 24 governors and 60% of the U.S. economy.

California has helped build the largest domestic and international network of subnational climate cooperation in the world.

International coalitions

Under2 Coalition: Last year, California and Baden-Württemberg, co-founders of the Under2 Coalition, signed a joint statement celebrating ten years of partnership. The coalition now represents more than 270 governments committed to keeping global temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius.

Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance: In 2021, Governor Newsom announced that California joined the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance (BOGA) launched at COP26, bringing together national and subnational governments committed to advancing a just transition away from oil and gas production. California is a member of this international alliance working to phase out oil and gas production and usher in a cleaner and greener future that safeguards our communities, environment, and the economy.

Subnational Methane Action Coalition: Launched by California at COP28 in Dubai, the Coalition brings together subnational governments from around the world committed to aggressively cutting methane — a climate super-pollutant that accounts for nearly 30% of current global warming and is roughly 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Initial signatories span five continents and include California and Colorado (U.S.); Querétaro and Yucatán (Mexico); Gauteng (South Africa); Espírito Santo, Rio Grande do Sul, and Pernambuco (Brazil); Cross River State (Nigeria); Delhi (India); Baden-Württemberg (Germany); British Columbia (Canada); Santa Cruz (Bolivia); Andalusia (Spain); and Gyeonggi (South Korea).

Domestic coalitions

U.S. Climate Alliance: Governor Newsom co-chairs the bipartisan coalition of 24 governors co-founded by California on June 1, 2017, in direct response to Trump’s first Paris withdrawal.

America Is All In: Governor Newsom co-chairs the broadest coalition ever assembled in support of climate action in the United States, including states, cities, tribal nations, businesses, and institutions.

California’s climate leadership

Pollution is down and the economy is up. Greenhouse gas emissions in California are down 21% since 2000 — even as the state’s GDP increased 81% in that same time period, all while becoming the world’s fourth largest economy.

California also continues to set clean energy records. In 2023, the state was powered by two-thirds clean energy, the largest economy in the world to achieve this level. California has also run on 100% clean electricity for part of the day almost every day last year.

Since the beginning of the Newsom Administration, battery storage has surged to nearly 17,000 megawatts — a 2,100%+ increase, and over 30,000 megawatts of new resources have been added to the electric grid. California now has 33% of the storage capacity estimated to be needed by 2045 to reach 100% clean electricity.