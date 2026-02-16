The American Heart Association and Pro Sports Leagues Join Forces to Turn Bystanders into ‘Superheroes’

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every 34 seconds, cardiovascular disease claims a life in the United States, remaining the nation’s leading cause of death. In a bold move to change these statistics, the American Heart Association (AHA) has partnered with major professional sports leagues for their “Nation of Lifesavers” initiative, an ambitious campaign designed to ensure no one is a helpless bystander during a cardiac emergency.The movement gained national momentum following the 2023 cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Since his recovery, Hamlin has become a global advocate for CPR education, traveling the world to demystify the life-saving technique. “Knowing CPR and knowing how to use it is like having a superpower,” said Damar Hamlin. “We’re pushing the mission for everyone to learn CPR. If you know it, you’re equivalent to a superhero.”A League-Wide Commitment to Safety:The impact of immediate intervention was recently highlighted again when professional soccer player Savy King survived a cardiac event thanks to the quick actions of those around her. In response to the growing need for preparedness, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has made history by becoming the first professional league where every player and staff member is Hands-Only CPR certified.“It’s really important that [Savy] was surrounded by people who knew how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator,” said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. “The message is making sure that everyone, everywhere knows how to do it.”For more information or to learn Hands-Only CPR, visit https://heart.org/nation

