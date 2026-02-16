Alannah Sutton Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --TORONTO, ONTARIO (February 17, 2026) - Alannah Sutton, an insider of Asep Corporation (“Asep” or the “Company”) announces the filing of an early warning report (the “Report”) in respect of the common shares of the Company (the “Shares”). Asep is a reporting issuer in Ontario whose common shares are not listed on any stock exchange. The Report was filed to disclose historical acquisitions of Shares that were not previously reported under the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.Historical Early Warning Disclosure and Reportable EventsMs. Sutton has not previously filed an early warning report in respect of the common shares of the Company. The following summarizes historical acquisitions of common shares that resulted in reportable ownership thresholds and were not previously disclosed under the early warning requirements:First Reportable Event – June 17, 2021 (Acquisition): Alannah Sutton purchased 1,037,266 common shares in a private transaction at $0.05 per share, representing an approximate 1.7% increase in ownership based on the Company’s then-issued and outstanding shares.Ownership Following Transaction: 6,917,327 common shares (11.2%).Second Reportable Event – December 24, 2025 (Acquisition): Alannah Sutton purchased 4,847,154 common shares in a private transaction at $0.04 per share, representing an approximate 7.3% increase in ownership based on the Company’s then-issued and outstanding shares.Ownership Following Transaction: 11,973,701 common shares (18.1%).The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Ms. Sutton has a long-term view of the investment and may, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors, acquire additional securities through private acquisitions or dispose of securities through private dispositions in the future.For further information please refer to the early warning report filed on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile or contact the Company’s CFO for a copy of the same:No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.