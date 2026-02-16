Eros Innovation Introduces Large Cultural Models (LCMs) and Launches Eros Universe Creator Economy Platform

Eros Universe Super App

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the India AI Impact Summit, Eros Innovation today announced the launch of Eros Universe, an AI-powered Creator Economy platform built on a new category of intelligence called Large Cultural Models (LCMs).This marks the first institutional deployment of culturally trained AI infrastructure originating from India.ErosGenAI, the artificial intelligence division of Eros Innovation, has developed the Large Cultural Model framework that powers the Eros Universe platform. Developed over decades of licensed cultural stewardship, Eros Universe represents a shift from general language AI toward culturally contextual AI - designed to understand narrative structure, emotional nuance, performance grammar, and regional diversity within Indian storytelling traditions.Unlike general-purpose AI systems trained primarily on web-scale language data, Large Cultural Models are architected to preserve authorship integrity, contextual meaning, and civilizational nuance.The Large Cultural Model (LCM) FrameworkWhile much of the global AI industry has focused on Large Language Models (LLMs), ErosGenAI has developed a complementary layer of intelligence optimized specifically for cultural content creation.LCM (Large Cultural Model) – Contextual reasoning across narrative structure, character arcs, and emotional grammar.LCVM (Large Cultural Vision Model) – Visual intelligence trained on cinematic framing, staging, and performance data.LCEM (Large Cultural Environment Model) – Models culturally grounded environments, settings, and experiential worlds that shape narratives and interactions.These models are trained using over 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, culturally curated tokens, derived from five decades of licensed cinematic and musical assets.Sovereign Stack InfrastructureThe Eros Universe ecosystem is built on a sovereign, compliance-first infrastructure layer:Licensed training datasetsConsent-based character usageAuditability and governance complianceData stewardship aligned with Indian regulatory frameworksThe architecture is designed to support sovereign AI deployment, ensuring intelligence created in India remains governed within Indian jurisdiction.The platform is further supported by access to 12,000+ films and 100,000+ characters, enabling creators to build new works within structured, IP-protected environments.Activating the Global Creator EconomyThe announcement comes at a moment when global AI discourse is shifting from scale to meaning, from automation to authorship.The platform is designed to unlock structured economic participation for creators across Tier 2 and Tier 3 India, enabling scalable livelihoods in AI-assisted storytelling, performance, and digital production.Eros Universe enables creators to:Develop new stories, music, and digital worlds within licensed universesCollaborate across states and languagesAccess monetization through structured creator commerceTo accelerate adoption, Eros Innovation has committed $5 million (₹42+ Crore) toward a Global Creator Acceleration Program to support AI-native films, series, and music projects within the Eros Universe ecosystem.Kishore Lulla, Founder, Eros Innovation, said: “For over five decades, Eros has built platforms that shaped Indian cinema and music. Today, we are building the infrastructure layer that allows creators to participate directly in the digital economy. Large Cultural Models are not about replacing language AI, they are about adding cultural intelligence to it. Eros Universe is designed to empower creators while protecting the cultural and economic value of Indian storytelling.”Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India said: “India’s AI future must be grounded in its cultural memory and intellectual property. The Eros LCM represents a meaningful step toward Cultural Intelligence — transforming decades of creative heritage into sovereign AI infrastructure. Initiatives like these, along with platforms such as Eros Universe that enable a rights-led creator economy, advance the IndiaAI Mission’s vision of positioning India as a global leader in responsible, home-grown AI."Eros Universe positions India not only as a consumer of AI technologies, but as a contributor to culturally grounded AI infrastructure for the global creative economy. The launch of Eros Universe signals the beginning of a new phase in India’s AI evolution, where culture, technology, and economic participation converge.About Eros InnovationEthical Cultural AIEros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural-technology group building one of the world’s most advanced ecosystems across AI, entertainment, wellness, education and deep-tech infrastructure.With operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and headquarters in the Isle of Man, Eros Innovation sits at the intersection of media, technology, and finance. Anchored by over $1 billion in assets, a $2 billion independent valuation, and zero debt, the company combines disciplined capital allocation with deep IP ownership. Eros Innovation is building a globally exportable blueprint for ethical, sovereign AI systems across healthcare, entertainment, wellness, and education.Its ecosystem spans:Eros GenAI - Sovereign Generative AI Stack (with IIT Chennai)Eros Universe - Global AI Creator Super AppEros Brahmand - AI-Native Cinematic & Cultural UniversesEros Tokenex - Tokenised IP & Digital Asset EconomyEros AIPark - Sovereign AI, Quantum & Deep-Tech InfrastructureEros LifeScience - Longevity, Wellness & Soul-TechEros AIVidya - Dharmic AI, Knowledge & Education Systems

