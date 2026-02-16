Deputy President Paul Mashatile convenes Water Task Team to address Gauteng supply disruptions

Deputy President, Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, Chairperson of the Water Task Team, today convened a meeting with Ministers and senior government officials to assess ongoing water supply challenges across Gauteng following recent disruptions.

The Water Task Team was briefed that electro-mechanical failures at Rand Water pump stations and a major pipe burst in late January temporarily reduced bulk supply.

Rand Water has since restored full capacity. However, municipal systems, particularly in the City of Johannesburg, remain under pressure due to low reservoir levels, high demand during the heatwave, ageing infrastructure, and water losses averaging 33%.

To accelerate system recovery and stabilise supply, the following measures are being implemented:

Controlling system recovery and load shifting

Deployment of water tankers to affected areas

Provision of technical support to municipalities

Government expects supply to progressively stabilise over the coming week, subject to reduced demand and continued system management.

Water security remains a national priority, and the Water Task Team will continue to monitor implementation and enforce compliance where necessary.

A team of Ministers has been on the ground working with the leadership of Gauteng and municipalities, especially Johannesburg, where plans are being implemented to resolve the water crisis.

The Deputy President will also visit Johannesburg next week as part of ongoing monitoring of the interventions.

