MEC Gaoage Molapisi announces action plan to fix local government

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs - CoGHSTA, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi has announced a binding action plan to address systemic challenges and restore service delivery across the North West province.

The action plan follows the two-day Provincial Local Government Kgothakgothe held under the theme "Fixing Local Government – Every Municipality Must Work”. Kgothakgothe brought together traditional leaders, government representatives, and stakeholders for frank and honest deliberations aimed at moving beyond diagnosis to decisive action.

Speaking on the importance of clean governance MEC for Finance Kenetswe Mosenogi stressed the role of partnerships within the accountability ecosystem for improved financial management and positive audit outcomes. On the other hand, Deputy Minister of CoGTA, Dr Namane Masemola provided an update on the review process of the White Paper on Local Government.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Premier Mokgosi, MEC Madoda Sambatha emphasised the role of government in local economic development to fight unemployment and poverty.

According to MEC Molapisi, Provincial Local Government Kgothakgothe marked a turning point in the province's approach to local government and all resolutions are a binding commitment to the people of the North West.

The following important resolutions were taken at the Kgothakgothe:

Adopting Service Delivery Action Plan

The service delivery action plan, as presented and robustly discussed during plenary, has been formally adopted for implementation by all municipalities and departments. The plan outlines concrete interventions to address service delivery backlogs and restore public confidence in local government.

A dedicated monitoring mechanism will be established to promote and oversee the effective implementation of all action plans emanating from both the National Indaba and Provincial Kgothakgothe.

An integrated performance dashboard will be developed to track the implementation of key deliverables, enabling real-time monitoring and transparent reporting on municipal performance.

The North West Provincial Coordinating Committee, led by the Premier, and the Local Government MUNIMEC, have been designated as the primary Intergovernmental Relations (IGR) structures for quarterly reporting and monitoring of action plan implementation. The DDM will also assist in the reduction of planning silos.

The Kgothakgothe resolved to elevate and strengthen the partnership with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to ensure the successful conduct of the 2026 Local Government Elections, recognising the critical importance of free, fair, and well-administered elections in strengthening democratic local governance.

“All hands remain on deck in building a North West province that works for all” concluded Molapisi.

