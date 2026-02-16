GamiCon48V 2026 Announces 48-Hour Global Online Conference

Register at https://www.sententiagamification.com/gamicon48v

Broadcasting Live from Hong Kong, March 22–24, 2026

LAGUNA VISTA, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sententia Gamification today announced GamiCon48V 2026, a 48-hour global online conference focused on gamification and game-based learning for adult education and workforce development. Broadcasting live from Hong Kong March 22–24, 2026, the event connects learning designers, facilitators, and training leaders from around the world.

Designed as an interactive experience rather than a traditional virtual conference, GamiCon48V integrates hands-on design labs, live gameplay, and collaborative problem-solving. The 2026 program concludes Sententia’s Time Travel Trilogy, “Axiom Awakens,” using a narrative framework to explore how knowledge, memory, and artificial intelligence are shaping the future of learning design.

Built for global participation

GamiCon48V is structured around eight six-hour regional segments to support participation across time zones. The program includes interactive workshops, real-time design challenges, facilitated networking, and live gameplay sessions, along with panel discussions and research spotlights. All registered participants receive access to session recordings through December 31, 2026.

An international community of practice

The conference brings together speakers and practitioners from six continents, representing a wide range of perspectives on motivation science, human-centered design, emerging learning technologies, and applied gamification. GamiCon48V also features the internationally recognized Throwdown Showcase, where finalists present innovative gamified learning solutions and simulations with real-world organizational impact.

Learning with purpose

In partnership with Crossroads Hong Kong, Sententia Gamification will donate 20 percent of all GamiCon48V registration fees to support global education and community programs focused on experiential learning and cross-cultural understanding.

Registration and information

Early registration and flexible payment plans are now available, with weekly bonuses offered leading up to the event. Additional information and registration details can be found at the Sententia Gamification website. www.sententiagamification.com/

About Sententia Gamification

Sententia Gamification helps educators and learning professionals design engaging, effective learning experiences grounded in psychology, motivation science, and play. Through training programs, certifications, and global events, Sententia supports organizations and individuals in transforming learning into meaningful, measurable experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.