MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela condemns reckless scholar transport incident on N4

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ms Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has expressed deep concern following a serious road crash that occurred at approximately 07h00 this morning on the N4 Eastbound near the Atteridgeville area in Tshwane.

According to reports, a 9-seater Toyota Condor transporting 17 school children collided with a Mercedes-Benz after the driver allegedly attempted to evade law enforcement by diverting onto an old dirt road before re-entering the highway.

It has been reported that the driver was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s licence.

All 17 learners were transported to hospital with varying degrees of injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

MEC Diale-Tlabela conveys her heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to all injured learners and extends her warmest wishes and support to their parents and families during this distressing time.

“The reckless conduct displayed in this incident is unacceptable, particularly when it involves the lives of our children. Scholar transport operators carry a sacred responsibility to ensure the safety of learners. Lawlessness on our roads will not be tolerated,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The MEC has reiterated her call for intensified law enforcement operations to root out illegal and unroadworthy scholar transport vehicles and to ensure full compliance with road safety regulations.

She further emphasised that the driver must be held accountable for endangering the lives of innocent children through irresponsible behaviour.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport remains committed to strengthening oversight and enforcement to safeguard learners and restore discipline on the province’s roads.

The Department, through the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), is strengthening scholar transport safety by intensifying vehicle inspections, law enforcement operations, stricter compliance and monitoring of operators and drivers.

Issued by the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the MEC

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA