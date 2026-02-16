Situ Strengthens Global Presence with Expanded Operations in the Americas

Situ Americas Kristen Meglaughlin, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Situ Americas

EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Situ – a global provider of serviced accommodation solutions – has expanded its international operations with the establishment of Situ Americas, Inc. , reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to supporting its growing global client base.The formation of Situ Americas Inc. marks a strategic step in enhancing regional coverage, response times, and market expertise for clients with mobility, travel, and corporate housing needs across North and South America. This expanded presence allows Situ to deliver even more localized support while maintaining the consistency and service standards its global partners expect.“Expanding our footprint in the Americas was a natural progression for Situ,” says Kristen Meglaughlin, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Situ Americas.“As client demand continues to grow across the region, Situ Americas enables us to provide faster response times, deeper market insight, and access to high quality accommodation solutions, all while staying true to our mission of making serviced accommodation effortless.”Phil Stapleton, Founder and CEO of Situ, says,“Situ has built a strong reputation for delivering flexible, high-touch serviced accommodation solutions across global markets. The company’s expansion into the Americas strengthens its ability to guide clients through complex housing decisions with confidence, supported by on-the-ground expertise and a dedicated regional team.”Situ will be represented at the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) Annual Conference in Austin, Texas during the week of 15-18 February 2026.ENDSFor all Situ media enquiries contact Situ’s Head of Marketing, Tamara Edgar at tamara.edgar@staysitu.comFor Situ Americas enquiries contact Director of Strategic Partnerships, Kristen Meglaughlin at kristen.meglaughlin@staysitu.comAbout SituSitu – The Global Accommodation Specialists has been a trusted partner in providing extended stay accommodation to companies and organisations worldwide since 2008. Situ specializes in sourcing and booking accommodation tailored to our clients' needs, ensuring a seamless experience by blending advanced technology with our dedicated hospitality team. Whether it's a one-time booking or developing comprehensive global programs, our priority is to deliver commercial value while providing a true sense of human hospitality to our clients, guests, and operators. With a diverse global property portfolio spanning over 144 countries, our team and accommodation partners offer more than just a place to stay – they provide a welcoming sense of home, no matter where our clients find themselves on their journey, or what category of accommodation meets their needs.

