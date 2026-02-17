Texas Ranch Launches Executive Intensive Following Horse Stress-Detection Study

Federico Malatesta Federico Malatesta - Reined Cow Horse

New PLOS One Study on Horses Detecting Human Fear Through Chemosignals Shapes Executive Reset Intensive at Working Ranch

If your horse can smell your fear, your board can too. Horses make visible the gap between what you intend to communicate and what your nervous system actually broadcasts.” — Federico Malatesta, Founder, FM Transformational Coaching

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FM Transformational Coaching™ has launched the Executive Reset Intensive, a three-session program designed to help senior leaders identify and recalibrate the somatic signals that undermine strategic presence. The program draws on research published in January in PLOS One demonstrating that horses detect human stress through olfactory chemosignals—even when no visible signs of anxiety are present.

Founded by Federico Malatesta, whose background includes serving as Chief Investment Officer for a $40 billion Oil & Gas capital program, the coaching practice combines executive insight with neuroscience-grounded methodology at The Artha Ranch in Texas.

"We've always known horses could sense fear," Malatesta says. "Now we know exactly how. That precision changes everything—it gives us a diagnostic framework, not just an observation."

The Executive Reset Intensive targets a persistent gap in the $15 billion executive coaching market: leaders with technically sound strategies who nevertheless fail to build trust. Traditional coaching focuses on cognitive reframing, but the PLOS One research—conducted by scientists at INRAE (French National Research Institute)—reveals that emotional regulation operates at a chemical level most approaches can't address.

"If your horse can smell your fear, your board and investors can too," Malatesta explains. "They just might not tell you directly. But what horses make visible is the opportunity to do both cognitive and somatic work. One without the other isn't effective. You need alignment between what you intend to communicate and what your nervous system is actually broadcasting."

The three-session intensive combines HOGAN assessment, equine-assisted diagnostics, and somatic practices led by Heli Malatesta (trained in classical Hatha Yoga in India, over two decades of practice) at The Artha Ranch. Participants leave with a personalized plan for integrating the work into daily leadership practice.

While most equine coaching treats horses as metaphysical guides, Malatesta's approach differs categorically. "Horses don't emanate wisdom. They detect incongruence — the gap between the narrative an individual tells themselves and the somatic state they're inhabiting. That gap is where strategic decisions fail to generate trust, even when the logic is sound."

Drawing on neuroscience (Lisa Feldman Barrett), systems theory (Gregory Bateson), and narrative identity theory (Dan McAdams), the methodology differentiates sharply from the mystical frameworks that dominate equine coaching.

The pilot cohort begins in April 2026 and is open to VP-level and above executives as a standalone offering. Early interest has come from leaders navigating high-stakes transitions, board presentations, and post-achievement recalibration.

ABOUT FEDERICO MALATESTA

Federico Malatesta is the founder of FM Transformational Coaching™, a practice that integrates executive insight, leadership frameworks, and lived experience to explore how identity evolves through change. His background includes 15 years in Oil & Gas, culminating as Chief Investment Officer responsible for a $40B capital program. He is also a serial entrepreneur and writes the newsletter "Almost Everything Is Context."

In 2022, Malatesta founded The Artha Ranch in Texas, which functions as both a coaching space and a working reined cow horse ranch.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Federico Malatesta is available for interviews about the PLOS One research, the Executive Reset Intensive methodology, and the intersection of neuroscience and leadership development. High-resolution images are available upon request. Journalists interested in experiencing the equine diagnostic approach firsthand may contact press@federicomalatesta.com to schedule ranch visits.

