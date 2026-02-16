Eastern Agriculture hosts agricultural show in Gqeberha, 17 Feb

After successfully hosting agricultural shows in three districts, the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture will continue its bid of reviving the shows that serve as a platform for celebrating excellence in farming and promote market access for smallholder farmers.

The department will, on February 17 host the show in Gqeberha where farmers from both the Nelson Mandela Metro and local municipalities under the Sarah Baartman District will converge to showcase their produce.

This is the fourth instalment of the agricultural shows this financial year.

Previously, the shows were held in the Amathole District where the Buffalo City Metro was included, followed by OR Tambo and Chris Hani Districts respectively. In the next financial year, more shows will be held in other districts across the province.

The shows were traditionally focusing on product quality and category-based judging but the agricultural model is being reimagined with a renewed focus of enabling market access and fostering commercial opportunities.

These events provide a platform for smallholder farmers to exhibit their produce, network with industry players and gain critical insights into market trends, financial products and modern agricultural technologies.

The big buyers have been invited to network with the smallholder farmers who will exhibiting in the agricultural show so that they better understand the market needs.

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe invites members of the media to join her as she will celebrate the farmers excellence in an event that will be held as follows:

Venue: Port Elizabeth Fresh Produce Markert, Motherwell

Date: 17 February 2026

Time: 9am

Enquiries:

Mr Atule Joka

Cell: 071 688 4231

E-mail: Atule.Joka@ecagriculture.gov.za

Ms Olwethu Batyi

Cell: 082 956 4633

E-mail: Thozi.Manyisana@ecagriculture.gov.za

