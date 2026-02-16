Minister Nomakhosazana Meth participates in Commissioner’s Breakfast Session, 18 Feb

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms Nomakhosazana Meth (MP), is calling on employers in Gqeberha and surrounding areas to actively participate in the upcoming Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner’s Breakfast Session scheduled for Wednesday, 18 February 2026 in Eastern Cape Province.

The Commissioner’s Breakfast Session is a strategic engagement platform designed to deepen cooperation between government and business, strengthen compliance, and enhance the efficiency of UIF service delivery. Through this initiative, employers are afforded a direct channel to raise operational challenges, seek clarity on regulatory obligations, and resolve UIF-related matters in real time.

Minister Meth emphasises that the engagement reflects government’s broader economic recovery and labour market stabilisation agenda, anchored in social protection, compliance, and partnership with the private sector.

“UIF remains a cornerstone of social protection for workers and a vital support mechanism for employers navigating economic pressures. I urge employers in Gqeberha and surrounding areas to seize this opportunity to engage directly with Acting UIF Commissioner Dr. Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, raise concerns, and strengthen compliance. Sustainable economic growth requires active collaboration between government and business. Together, we can ensure that the UIF continues to serve workers, support employers, and protect livelihoods,” says Minister Meth.

The event is hosted in partnership with Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality to furthermore strengthen intergovernmental collaboration, improve access to UIF services at local level, and promote inclusive economic participation.

The event details are as follows:

Venue: Southern Sun - The Marine, Gqeberha

Date: Wednesday, 18 February 2026

Time: 09:00 – 13:00

