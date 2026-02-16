Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Conviction in Palo Alto Sex Abuse Trial

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today her office has secured a conviction against Aaron Manz of Emmetsburg on eight counts of child sexual abuse in the second degree following a six-day jury trial in Palo Alto District Court. Manz was arrested on February 11, 2025, following an investigation.

The verdict was returned on February 11, 2026, after the jury deliberated for 3 hours. The case was prosecuted jointly by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Palo Alto County Attorney’s Office.

“No child should have to endure sexual abuse,” said Attorney General Bird. “I'm very grateful for the jury’s verdict and that this predator will be in prison where he belongs. It is a measure of justice for these young victims. Thank you to the Emmetsburg Police Department, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, the Palo Alto County Attorney’s Office, prosecutors in my office, victim advocates, and the Child Advocacy Center for their work and professionalism throughout the investigation and the trial.”

Sentencing is scheduled for April 3, 2026. Under Iowa law, a conviction of sexual abuse of a child in the second degree carries a 25-year prison sentence with a mandatory 70 percent before parole eligibility, and the sentences can be run consecutively or concurrently.

###

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov