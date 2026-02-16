Northamptonshire branch relaunched with strong stance on journalists’ safety

The Northamptonshire branch is officially back up and running, marking its relaunch with a commitment to the safety of journalists across the county.

At its first meeting, members unanimously agreed a motion strongly supporting efforts to the secure the safety of its journalists in the face of personal threats and abuse on social media.

The motion states:

“Northamptonshire NUJ branch strongly supports efforts to secure the safety of its working journalists in the face of personal threats and abuse on social media. “All forms of intimidation in the course of doing our jobs is condemned and, where necessary, should be reported to the relevant authorities. “We also remind employers and editors of their legal duty of care for the welfare of their workers, and to provide protection, safety and support.”

The Northamptonshire branch accompanied by Gary the Schnauzer, honorary member and mascot.

Micky Payne, NUJ Northamptonshire branch chair, said:

''The solidarity among members for the issue of personal safety while doing our jobs was a driving force behind the re-emergence of the county branch after many years of inactivity. ''And the general sense of empowerment and support brought about by collective discussion and action helped us realise that now is a good time to have an active branch back in Northamptonshire.''

