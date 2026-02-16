The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Dream Aesthetic by Dr. Ortiz

Dr. Barbara Ortiz, founder of Your Dream Aesthetics, pictured in her office.

Dream Aesthetic by Dr. Ortiz is the only Med Spa in Katy Offering this Innovative Treatment Technology.

As soon as this device became available, I knew it was the right addition for our practice.” — Dr. Barbara Ortiz

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dream Aesthetic by Dr. Ortiz is proud to announce the addition of the revolutionary PicoWay® laser system from Candela to its advanced aesthetic services. PicoWaywas named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on NBC’s Today Show. Dream Aesthetic by Dr. Ortiz is the first clinic in Katy to incorporate this cutting-edge technology into its state-of-the-art practice.Meet the PicoWaylaser—intentionally designed to work from the inside out.The PicoWaysystem delivers high peak power and ultra-short pulse durations to create a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms the skin from within.This advanced laser technology can:• Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles through a series of quick 15–20 minute treatments with little to no downtime• Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size• Treat a wide range of tattoos, including difficult-to-treat blue and green pigmentsPicoWayResolve and PicoWayResolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWaysystem. These treatments are designed to improve acne scars, fine lines, wrinkles, melasma, and benign pigmented lesions by stimulating collagen remodeling with minimal downtime. The Resolve handpiece allows for precise, controlled treatment that improves skin texture and tone while remaining safe for a wide range of skin types.“I am so excited to be the first in the Katy area to bring the PicoWaysystem to my patients. PicoWayrepresents a major step forward in treating skin imperfections,” said Dr. Ortiz. “As soon as this device became available, I knew it was the right addition for our practice.”The PicoWaylaser stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, IPL treatments use a broader range of wavelengths and, while effective in certain cases, may not be as safe for darker skin types and do not stimulate collagen in the same way.For more information about PicoWaytreatments or Dream Aesthetic by Dr. Ortiz, visit https://yourdreamaesthetic.com or call (346) 539-2104.About Dream Aesthetic by Dr. OrtizDream Aesthetic by Dr. Ortiz is a physician-led medical aesthetics clinic located in Katy, Texas. Founded by Dr. Bárbara Ortiz, Nurse Practitioner, the practice specializes in advanced, non-surgical aesthetic treatments focused on facial rejuvenation, skin health, and natural-looking results. Dream Aesthetic offers personalized care using FDA-approved technology and evidence-based protocols, including cosmetic injectables, laser treatments, medical weight loss, and IV wellness therapy. Every treatment plan is designed with patient safety, facial harmony, and long-term skin health in mind.

