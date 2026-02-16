The Crack Guys logo and company slogan Large vertical crack in foundation wall indicating structural issues The Crack Guys repairing the foundation of an Alabama home

Regional Foundation Specialist Implements Enhanced Geotechnical Solutions to Mitigate Subsurface Void Formation and Structural Settlement in Unstable Soils

MADISON, AL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crack Guys , a regional provider of foundation and structural repair services, today announced the systematic deployment of advanced high-density polyurethane injection technology, commonly referred to as "polyjacking," to address accelerating soil erosion and subsurface void formation across Alabama and Tennessee. This technical initiative is designed to provide a sustainable alternative to traditional cementitious grouting, utilizing chemically inert materials to stabilize residential and commercial concrete infrastructure without altering local groundwater chemistry.The introduction of this specialized geotechnical solution comes as geological surveys indicate a rise in soil instability across the Tennessee Valley and Northern Alabama. According to regional data, the prevalence of karst topography, a landscape characterized by soluble bedrock such as limestone, has rendered local foundations increasingly susceptible to "raveling" and erosion. This natural process creates subterranean voids that lead to concrete settlement, structural cracking, and compromised safety for built environments.Technical Context of Regional Soil InstabilityThe primary driver behind the implementation of polyjacking is the unique geological profile of the Southeastern United States. In many parts of Alabama and Tennessee, the soil composition is dominated by highly plastic clays and limestone layers. When these regions experience the cyclical weather patterns typical of the humid subtropical climate, specifically heavy seasonal rainfall followed by periods of drought, the soil undergoes significant volume changes.During heavy precipitation, water infiltrates the soil through cracks or along the edges of concrete slabs. In karst environments, this water can physically transport soil particles into underground fissures, a process known as internal erosion or "piping." Over time, this removes the necessary support for concrete surfaces, including garage floors, driveways, and interior slabs.Traditional repair methods, such as "mudjacking," involve the injection of a slurry composed of water, dirt, and portland cement. While effective in the short term, this method introduces significant weight to the already compromised soil, often upwards of 100 to 150 pounds per cubic foot. In contrast, the high-density polyurethane utilized by The Crack Guys weighs approximately 2 to 4 pounds per cubic foot while maintaining superior compressive strength, thereby stabilizing the slab without contributing to further settlement of the underlying subgrade.Operational Methodology and Environmental StandardsThe operational shift toward polyjacking reflects a broader industry trend toward "low-impact" geotechnical repairs. The process involves a sequence of precise technical steps designed to maximize structural lift while minimizing site disruption:-Site Assessment: Technicians utilize laser levels and site-specific data to identify the location of subsurface voids.-Bore Hole Placement: Small injection ports, typically 5/8-inch in diameter, are drilled through the concrete slab in a strategic grid pattern.-Material Injection: A two-part polyurethane resin is injected into the void. Upon contact, the components undergo a chemical reaction, expanding into a rigid, closed-cell foam that occupies the empty space and compacts the surrounding soil.-Structural Realignment: The expansion force allows for the controlled lifting of the concrete slab back to its original engineered grade."From a technical standpoint, the closed-cell nature of the polyurethane foam is critical," said a lead structural technician for The Crack Guys. "Unlike traditional grout, this material is hydrophobic, meaning it doesn't absorb water and won't wash away during future rain events. It essentially acts as a permanent, waterproof barrier between the concrete and the soil."The materials used in this process have been vetted for environmental safety. The polyurethane is formulated to be non-toxic and environmentally inert once cured, ensuring that it does not leach chemicals into the surrounding ecosystem or the regional water table. This is of particular importance in Tennessee and Alabama, where karst conduits provide a direct path for surface pollutants to enter the groundwater supply.Industry Implications and Regional SignificanceThe adoption of this technology by The Crack Guys is expected to influence the regional standard for concrete maintenance. As municipal and residential infrastructure in the South ages, the demand for non-invasive repair methods has grown. The polyjacking process typically reaches 90% of its full compressive strength within 15 to 30 minutes, allowing for immediate return to service for driveways and commercial loading docks, which is a significant reduction in downtime compared to the 24 to 72 hours required for traditional concrete replacement or cementitious grouting."The objective is to provide a solution that addresses the root cause of the settlement," stated a spokesperson for The Crack Guys. "Erosion is a persistent force in our region. By filling the voids with a material that is both lightweight and impervious to moisture, we are essentially modifying the subgrade to better withstand the environmental stressors common to Alabama and Tennessee."The economic implications are also noteworthy. The cost of polyurethane injection is typically 50% to 70% less than the cost of concrete demolition and replacement. Furthermore, by preserving the original slab, the process avoids the carbon footprint associated with the manufacturing and transport of new concrete, as well as the landfill waste generated by the removal of old material.Historical Data and Case StudiesThe Crack Guys’ decision to standardize polyjacking for soil erosion is supported by nearly two decades of combined industry experience and documented success in diverse soil conditions. Previous applications in the Madison and Brentwood areas have demonstrated that structures stabilized with polyurethane maintain their elevation even through record-setting rainfall events.In karst-heavy regions like Clarksville, TN, and Anniston, AL, the company has observed that polyjacking provides a superior seal for sinkhole-prone areas. By filling the initial "throat" of a subsurface void, the foam prevents the further downward migration of soil, which is often the precursor to catastrophic ground collapse.Broader Context of Infrastructure ResilienceThe announcement aligns with a growing emphasis on infrastructure resilience in the face of increasingly volatile weather patterns. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has noted a trend of rising annual precipitation totals in the Southeastern U.S., which directly correlates with increased rates of soil erosion and foundation failures.By integrating high-tech materials with traditional foundation repair principles, The Crack Guys are positioning themselves as a vital resource for maintaining the structural integrity of the region's housing stock and commercial assets. The company’s move into advanced polyjacking is a response to both the immediate needs of homeowners and the long-term environmental realities of the Southern landscape.About The Crack GuysThe Crack Guys is a family-owned and operated foundation repair and soil stabilization company headquartered in Alabama, with service centers reaching across Tennessee and Eastern Mississippi. With over 20 years of combined industry experience, the company specializes in a comprehensive range of structural services, including foundation crack repair , basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, and concrete leveling. Fully licensed and insured, The Crack Guys utilize industry-leading technology to address structural settlement and moisture intrusion in residential and commercial properties. The company is recognized for its commitment to technical accuracy and local community service.

