LeChase reinforces commitment to life science market, welcomes Earl Guill as a project executive

Earl Guill Joins LeChase as Project Executive

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeChase Construction Services has strengthened its leadership team supporting the life sciences market with the addition of Earl Guill as a project executive. Guill will support life sciences clients across the Eastern U.S. – building on LeChase’s established experience delivering complex laboratory, manufacturing-adjacent and mission-critical facilities.Guill brings more than 25 years of executive-level experience leading large-scale programs in highly regulated life sciences environments, including research and development, pharmaceutical manufacturing and global facilities operations. His background spans domestic and international markets and includes leadership roles overseeing GxP-compliant environments, high-value capital programs and integrated project teams supporting some of the world’s largest life sciences organizations.“Earl’s experience aligns directly with the work LeChase is already doing for life sciences clients,” said LeChase Regional Operations Manager Marcus Tuttle. “He strengthens our ability to serve this market by bringing deep operational insight, global perspective and a clear understanding of what it takes to deliver successful projects in complex, regulated environments.”Prior to joining LeChase, Guill held senior leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, where he spent more than 15 years overseeing engineering, facilities and compliance operations across North America and globally. During his tenure he managed global contracts, led large-scale campus consolidations totaling millions of square feet, and supported pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D operations across multiple continents.Guill also held executive roles with Sodexo, where he managed a life sciences portfolio supporting major pharmaceutical clients including GSK, Merck and Pfizer.“At its core, life sciences work demands rigor, collaboration and a deep respect for the environments clients operate in,” Guill said. “LeChase already has a strong foundation in this space, and I’m excited to build on that by supporting clients as they grow, adapt and invest in facilities that advance critical research and manufacturing.”LeChase continues to deliver projects supporting the life sciences sector, including shell and core construction, laboratory and quality control spaces, and associated administrative and support facilities. Guill’s addition further positions the firm to serve both existing and new clients seeking a construction partner with experience working in highly technical environments.About LeChase Construction Services, LLCEstablished in 1944, LeChase prides itself on offering the capabilities of a large firm while maintaining the personalized service of a small firm. Today, the company ranks among the nation’s top contractors – serving clients through a variety of delivery methods to support projects of all sizes across a range of industries. With a dedicated team of talented professionals striving to deliver excellence, the firm has earned a reputation for quality, safety and integrity. In addition to serving customers from its operations across the East Coast, LeChase can provide resources to meet the unique needs of clients no matter where they are located.###

