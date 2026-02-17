DiCuore Diamonds Founder Daniela Sokolowski Responds to Record Gold Prices with Focus on Repurposed Fine Jewelry

DiCuore Logo Daniela on BeWell, News 12, November 2025. Daniela Sokołowski

Rising gold costs inspire DiCuore Diamonds to transform heirlooms into modern, meaningful fine jewelry.

No matter how hard life gets, we should never forget to smile and sparkle, and jewelry helps us do that.” — Daniela Sokołowski

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid soaring gold prices, softened consumer demand and tariffs driving up material costs, small jewelry businesses are feeling the pressure. But designer Daniela Sokolowski remains committed to building one of the most sought-after custom and bespoke fine jewelry brands in the region. A breast cancer survivor and founder of DiCuore Diamonds , which means “from the heart” in Italian, Daniela has faced far greater challenges. Her determination to keep creating beautiful jewelry pieces that inspire resilience and beauty through adversity remains unwavering.A master of reinventing herself, Daniela is championing the art of jewelry repurposing by transforming heirlooms and older jewelry into modern pieces that customers love to wear. She encourages customers to trade in older pieces, redesign heirlooms and let them tell new stories. “Do not let jewelry sit forgotten in drawers. Recycling gold and gemstones isn’t just sustainable and more cost-effective, it’s also smart and deeply personal,” she says. With her signature craftsmanship and attention to detail, Daniela helps clients trade in, revive and reimagine their jewelry , making this difficult time a little easier, because she adds, “No matter how hard life gets, we should never forget to smile and sparkle, and jewelry helps us do that.”According to Daniela, jewelry purchasing doesn’t have to stop at repurposing. She recommends that customers not postpone their life milestones, but instead focus on high-quality craftsmanship and custom pieces that hold value. Jewelry has never been about market timing. It is about sentiment, emotional value and legacy, and working with a bespoke studio like DiCuore Diamonds is the right option to create lasting heirlooms.Daniela’s mission goes far beyond jewelry design and jewelry making. She continues to support women undergoing breast cancer treatment and survivors, offering not only empathy and financial support through her donations to We Fight Cancer Together and other organizations, but also empowerment through her work. Her passion for gemstones, consistent five-star client feedback and dedication to designs that reflect each client’s unique story continue to drive her vision.“I could give up on my dream and maybe go back to a good-paying job running other people’s businesses, but that’s not who I am. I’m hardworking, creative and people love my jewelry, but most importantly, I want my brand to thrive and my story to continue inspiring other women to dream and fight for their own dreams,” concludes Daniela.Her story of resilience and artistry is a reminder that even in uncertain times, creativity and hope still shine.About DiCuore Diamonds – Because Diamonds Are Gifted from the HeartServing the tristate area, DiCuore Diamonds operates as a boutique fine jewelry studio specializing in engagement and bridal designs, personalized gifts and the repurposing of heirloom jewelry. Founded by Romanian-born Daniela Sokolowski, a seasoned jewelry and diamond expert, the brand is known for its craftsmanship, personal approach to design and commitment to ethical sourcing and transparency. Daniela focuses on collaborative design with her customers to create timeless, unique pieces that celebrate life’s most meaningful moments.To learn more or book an appointment, visit DiCuore Diamonds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.